Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis was originally published Nov. 16, 2007. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
— — — — —
It’s traditional to offer thanks for “abundance and bounty,” but maybe what we need to offer this Thanksgiving is our gratitude for “enough.”
The past few months have been extremely taxing for me financially. A major home repair and several unexpected medical bills have stretched my budget way beyond its limits.
The other day I was crying in my Cheerios about the added financial woes that come with Christmas spending and with my homeowner’s insurance that comes due in January.
It was one of those times — I know all of you have had them — when I couldn’t see any way to make ends meet.
Although I live alone, I do a lot of my complaining and fretting out loud. I was on a roll. “The gas prices are killing me because I have a long drive to work. I’m stalling on ordering heating oil because the prices are through the roof.”
Although the bunnies and the cat seemed to turn a deaf ear, all of a sudden, I started listening to myself whine. An inner voice stopped me.
“Talk about ingratitude. Thanksgiving is days away, and all you’re doing is complaining. Think back over these last months, Bev. Has there not always been enough to meet your needs? Do you have one outstanding bill that will not be paid? So what, if there’s nothing extra right now. You have enough.”
I suspect that little voice had some Divine urging behind it, because the message was truly convicting.
I’ve never been really thankful about having enough. Oh, there have been a couple of tight squeezes where I’ve thanked the Lord that money came through for something at the last minute. But I’ve never really spent serious time in prayer dedicated to thanking the Lord for all the areas of my life in which I have enough.
I’ve already begun making a special effort to do just that each day, and I’m keeping a list.
I’m trying hard to refrain from expressing a desire for “more.” I’m seeing more value in the things and the resources I do have, and I can honestly say, I’m enjoying — and appreciating — all of them more than ever before.
So, I’ve quit complaining about gas and oil prices and whining about upcoming expenses.
Enough is enough.
Next Thursday, and hopefully every day, that’s where I will focus my gratitude.