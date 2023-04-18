Carnegie Hall’s Spring Classes & Workshops Series continues with linoleum cut printmaking with teaching artist Eddie “Spaghetti” Maier on Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Registration is $65 for members and $75 for nonmembers. Class size is limited, and students must be 12 or older.
Linocut is a printmaking technique, a variant of woodcut in which a sheet of linoleum is used for a relief printing surface. A design is cut into the linoleum surface with a sharp knife or V-shaped chisel. The linoleum sheet is inked with a roller (called a brayer) and then impressed onto paper. The actual printing can be done by hand or with a printing press. All materials are provided, and no experience is necessary.
Eddie Maier is a Pennsylvania native now living in Morgantown, W.Va., having graduated from West Virginia University. He uses his creative talents to share nature's bountiful gifts of beauty. While he predominantly works as a printmaker, he is also adept in other media including pottery, batik, mural painting, and just about anything art-related.
To register or for a complete list of classes and workshops visit carnegiehallwv.org/classes-and-workshops or pick up a Classes & Workshops brochure at Carnegie Hall.
