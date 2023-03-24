Carnegie Hall’s Spring Classes & Workshops Series continues with Teaching Artist John Coffey leading drawing and watercolor workshops.
Coffey will teach Beginner/Intermediate Watercolor Painting on April 29, and a new workshop, Painting Clouds and Trees in Watercolor, on May 6. Students must be at least 18 years of age and class sizes are limited.
On Saturday, April 29, from 1 – 4 p.m., join Coffey in his Beginner/Intermediate Watercolor Painting workshop. This combined class is intended for people who have no or very limited experience with
watercolor painting or those looking to advance their skills. The class focuses on the basics of
watercolor painting and progress to technique and composition, working mainly from
photographs.
Students should bring a photograph of their choice, but it must be taken by the student. Students at the intermediate level may bring their own brushes if they choose. All other materials will be provided by the instructor.
Cost is $125 for members and $140 for nonmembers, but automatic scholarships are available for students over 50 years of age, who pay only $85.
Coffey’s other spring class is his new class Painting Clouds and Trees in Watercolor on Saturday, May 6, from 1 – 4 p.m.
The specialty watercolor class is the second in a new series at Carnegie Hall, where classes will be taught en plein air (live, outdoor) on the Ivy Terrace, weather permitting.
Designed for beginners and the more experienced wanting to refresh their basic nature drawing skills, this class will focus on painting clouds and trees using watercolors. The class will include instruction in drawing and sketching the basic cloud types and tree shapes and will explore the different materials and techniques used in watercolor painting. All materials provided. Cost is $75 for members and $85 for nonmembers.
To enroll or for a complete list of classes and workshops visit carnegiehallwv.org/classes-and-workshops or pick up a Classes & Workshops brochure at 611 Church Street, Lewisburg.
John Coffey is a watercolorist specializing in landscapes and buildings, primarily in and around southern West Virginia but also other parts of the world. He grew up in Monroe and McDowell Counties, and lives in Mercer County.
Coffey majored in art at Concord College in the 1960s, where he took only one watercolor course and decided the medium wasn’t for him. In the late 1980s he had a change of heart and decided to teach himself to paint with watercolor. When he made the connection between drawing and watercolor, he achieved some small degree of success.
Coffey is a member of the West Virginia Watercolor Society as well as a Tamarack juried artisan and a past member of the Mahoning Valley Watercolor Society, the Appapachian Artist Association and the Beckley Art Group. He has held one-man shows at the Chuck Mathena Center, Princeton; Sister’s Coffeehouse, Princeton; Carrington’s Cofffeehouse, Bluefield; Neighbors Arts and Crafts, Princeton; and the Payne Gallery, Bluefield.
