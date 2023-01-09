Beckley, w.va. – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation and Lake Stephens will open reservations for the campground sites and marina slips on Feb. 14 for Raleigh County residents and on Feb. 16 for non-residents.
The Lake Stephens Campground is scheduled to be open from May 1 to Oct. 31 this year. The Marina is open from May 1 to Sept. 30.
This year also marks the grand opening of 29 new full-hook-up RV sites. Located next to the existing RV park, the new sites are bigger and offer a much different camping experience. The new sites will be for short-term stays only.
Reservations will be made by phone only. Call, leave a message and the staff will call you back in order of when messages were received starting at 8 a.m. No in-person or online reservations will be made on those days. In-person and online reservations can be made starting Feb. 20.
The number of campsites and boat slips available for reservation are:
• 39 short-term RV sites (including the 29 new sites)
• 20 tent sites
• 65 marina slips (long-term and short-term)
There are no long-term RV sites available for reservations at this time. Parks and Recreation will take names, up to 20, for a waiting list for long-term RV camping sites. Cabins, picnic shelters, pavilion and water park rentals remain open for reservations year-round.
For the 2024 season, reservations can be made a year in advance. There will be no reservation day in 2024.
