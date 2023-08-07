Lainey Wilson will perform at 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, with special guest Meg McRee at the State Fair.
ACM New Female of the Year 2022 winner Lainey Wilson has earned the enthusiasm of the industry, having been named to nearly every “Artist to Watch” list, winning MusicRow Magazine’s Discovery Artist of the Year award and being crowned Billboard’s “Top New Country Artist of 2021.”
The Louisiana native is one of Nashville’s hottest and most buzzed-about new artists. Landing her first No. 1 with her platinum-certified ACM Song of the Year “Things A Man Oughta Know,” nearly 10 years to the day after leaving her small farming community in a camper trailer to chase her dreams, she has won over legions of fans with her signature Bell Bottom Country sound and aesthetic, which blends traditional country with a modern yet retro flare.
A prolific and sought-after songwriter (having co-writer credits on songs by artists including Luke Combs, Flatland Calvary and more), Wilson is a fresh, fierce voice in Nashville, delivering one of the “Top Country Albums of 2021” (Rolling Stone, Taste of Country, and American Songwriter) with her label debut, “Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’.”
With a rockstar stage presence, her artistry has taken her across the globe, performing for sold-out crowds throughout the U.S., U.K., and Germany with notable names like Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Hardy, Jon Pardi, Ashley McBryde, Randy Houser and more.
Her current single (Top 40 and climbing), “Heart Like a Truck,” is the follow-up to her recent return to the top of the country radio charts with a two-week No. 1 hit, “Never Say Never” with Cole Swindell.
She will release her hotly-anticipated album, “Bell Bottom Country” on Oct. 28, just before making her acting debut on the hit series “Yellowstone” on Nov. 13.
For more information and upcoming tour dates, visit www.laineywilson.com or follow her on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook.
After attending Vanderbilt University on a full ride, Meg McRee traded her newly earned degree for the pursuit of an unpredictable dream as a songwriter.
McRee was validated as more than a driven idealist with the signing of her first publishing deal at Hang Your Hat, a creative joint venture with Concord Music Publishing and hit songwriter Hillary Lindsey.
Since, she has had songs cut by Grace Potter, Elle King, Caylee Hammack, Paul Cauthen, Carter Faith, Ben Chapman, and others.
McRee has released four tracks off her forthcoming debut project as a songwriter-turned-artist with early support from playlists such as Apple Music’s Southern Craft, Spotify’s Indigo and fresh Finds, and Amazon Music’s Emerging Americana.
McRee co-wrote the most recent groove-driven release, “Tried & True,” with tour mate Lainey Wilson, alongside songwriter/artist Harper O’Neill and producer Andrew Petroff, painting a vivid picture of the feelings that go hand-in-hand with a love that is true, despite being tested time and time again.
McRee finished her stint as first of three on Lainey Wilson’s Country With A Flare Tour through the end of February and embarks on select dates of Morgan Wade’s No Signs of Slowing Down tour starting in mid-March.
Her first full album “It Just Me?,” founded upon pleasantly unpredictable melodies, inquisition, and warm-hearted poetry that will make your feelings make sense, was released on March 3.
The buzz around the newcomer was reinforced with a sold-out album release show at The Basement in Nashville, Tenn., adebutat#49 on the iTunes Country chart, impressive playlisting across platforms, and a spot on SiriusXM The Highway’s On The Horizon.
The debut record has already garnered over 100,000 streams on the weekend of its release, and the momentum continues to build as McRee’s debut is embraced and supported online by other artists like Paul Cauthen, Brent Cobb, Ashley Monroe, Lainey Wilson, and Hailey Whitters.
“Mary Jane & Chardonnay” is out now.
ETIX is the official ticket seller for the State Fair of West Virginia. Tickets purchased from any other source are not guaranteed to be valid. Tickets are available online, by phone 1-800-514-ETIX (3849), or in person at the State Fair of West Virginia Box Office.
