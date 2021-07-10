To many in the Beckley area, the Eye family name is linked to business. From 1937 until 2013, the Eye family businesses were staples of the Beckley community, from the John W. Eye Co., founded in 1937, until John Eye sold the John W. Eye/Big Sandy Superstore in 2013.
But Gladys Eye Lafferty’s legacy is one of love for people and her community.
The Eye businesses were well-known for giving to local charities.
Lafferty died on Oct. 29 at the age of 97, but her kindness is still blessing the town where she spent her life.
“We’ve always been a charitable family, all the years we were in business,” said John Eye, Lafferty’s brother. “Gladys was just precious, loving, dedicated.
“You might say, ‘God-loving,’” he added.
In her will, Lafferty left contributions to five charities: First United Methodist Church in Beckley, The John W. Eye Scholarship Fund at Beckley Area Foundation, Joseph Academy in Jumping Branch, Burlington United Methodist Family Services and South Central West Virginia Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
"Gladys Lafferty supported our ministry at FCA for more than 20 years," said Michael White, former director of South Central West Virginia FCA. "She was a wise and savvy businesswoman who cared deeply for her family and community!
"She was a dear friend to my wife and I and we miss her very much," he added. "I was honored to accept this contribution on behalf of South Central WV FCA and the new director, Brian Young , Beckley area representatives Rob Dowdy and Dennis Dye."
Lafferty was Eye’s older sister, the second of six children: Ruth, now 99, Gladys, Ina, Hallie, Neba and Eye.
“I’m the youngest in the family, the baby,” said Eye, 84. “We was a very close family.”
All of the Eye sisters played their part in the family business, said Eye, but Eye and Lafferty remained particularly involved.
“We grew up in downtown Beckley,” he said, adding, “Not the high class end, down on Edgewood Drive.”
A local playground was the lot that now hosts the Veterans’ Administration Medical Center.
Eye said Lafferty had helped their father start the family business — a radio repair business — in 1937.
“My dad was a country boy, and he knew how to do the kind of radio repair work,” explained Eye. “She went to Beckley College and studied secretarial accounting, and she worked at the store, waiting on customers.”
At at time when few women were educated beyond high school, Lafferty graduated from Beckley College and then headed to Colombia University School of Business in Manhattan, New York, an Ivy League business school and one of the oldest business colleges in the country.
She came back to Beckley and continued to work in the family business, John W. Eye Co., said Eye, who had described Gladys in 2013 as a “second mother.”
“The business continued to grow, selling radio and phonographs, and then, it just migrated into televisions and stereos,” he said in May.
After graduating college, Eye joined the business and became president and bought out his father’s stock, while Lafferty continued her involvement as secretary and treasurer.
“Gladys was always an officer — secretary-treasurer — of the company, until it dissolved in 1996,” said Eye. “She was in her late 70s, ready to retire, at that point, anyway.”
Lafferty was a life member of Beckley Quota Club, a social service organization. She was also a member of First United Methodist Church.
In business, Eye’s company was well-known for supporting community organizations and sports teams.
Eye said that he and Lafferty learned to be charitable because they were reared in a Christian home and because being in business led to a number of professional relationships that presented opportunities to become involved in others’ lives and businesses.
“It’s very vast, the associations you have,” he explained.
Lafferty’s generosity continues even after her death, as her gifts continue to bless others.
She left $25,000 to each organization except for Joseph Academy, which she gave $100,000. Eye often volunteers at the academy, which provides care and guidance for young men.
“That was what her personal desire was, to make those contributions to those five organizations,” said Eye.