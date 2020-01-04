"Appalachia can be a haven or a prison," says the woman onstage at Tamarack's Hulett C. Smith Theater, in Beckley. Behind her a gentle drum beat begins, and guitar and bass spring to life in quiet, jazzy, improvised lines that chase and loop around one another as if playing a game of musical tag.
She continues the story of her Kanawha County upbringing. "When I was 3 years old, we moved from Cabin Creek to Chesapeake. I knew I would miss life in our little coal camp of Kayford. I would miss the creek that ran behind our house, and I'd miss the coal trains that ran in front of the house, not more than 20 feet from the front door. The sound was like a lullaby. In my brief three years upon the earth I already had made a life decision: I wanted to sing. I knew that dream would come true one day. All I had to do was get to the mythical land of California. All I had to do was escape the hills of West Virginia."
Lady D is performing, for the very first time, something she calls Appalachian BluesSpeak. Traditionally her gigs are built on powerful vocal showcases that intersperse her original soul, funk and blues songs among crowd-pleasing renditions of familiar classics by the likes of Marvin Gaye, Etta James and her fellow West Virginia native Bill Withers. But today the Beckley-based singer, whose real name is Doris Fields, is trying something new — a combination of autobiographical storytelling, poetry and musical performances that, together, reveal a small portion of the long journey of the woman behind the voice.
"Today's the first time even the guys had heard any of the poetry," Fields says afterward, referring to her band, Mission, which consists of guitarist Dan Bailey, bassist Phil Copney, keyboard player Robert Gray and drummer Demetrius Cross. "They're so happy with how today went that they already want me to do it again. So you'll probably be seeing more of this soon."
For many years, Fields has been one of the hardest-working women in southern West Virginia's music scene, and certainly one of the region's most outspoken advocates for blues, jazz and soul music. In addition to her own career as a vocalist, songwriter and actress, she has labored to introduce area audiences to other artists in her genre. Fields hosted the local radio program "Simply Jazz & Blues" from 2010 to 2016 and currently organizes Jazz & Blues in the Ville, a two-day event that, in August, brought popular acts such as Washington, D.C.'s David Cole & Main Street Blues and Boone, N.C.'s King Bees to the Historic Fayette Theater in downtown Fayetteville.
"I love the idea of exposing southern West Virginians to artists they've probably never heard of," she says. "Music is what I'm passionate about, and blues in particular, so I think it's important to give West Virginians that kind of access. We're sort of on rock 'n' roll, country and bluegrass overload here."
Fields also produces and stars in her own one-woman show, "The Lady and the Empress," about Bessie Smith, a brash, tough-talking blues singer who in the 1920s and '30s helped define a musical genre that grew out of African-American enslavement and that allowed the descendants of slaves to express their personal and societal sorrows and joys. Fields considers Smith a major influence on her own music and performs two versions of the show: a full version with her band and a pared-down act titled "Bessie's Blues" that she presents as an educational program for middle school and high school students. In addition, she has released six CDs of original and existing songs; created, with her son, Brennan, a vocal talent competition called West Virginia’s Finest; competed at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tenn.; and, with the help of a West Virginia expat friend based in Waldorf, Md., developed a fan base in Washington, D.C., and surrounding areas.
She spent much of 2018 participating in the West Virginia Humanities Council’s Folklife Apprenticeship Program, through which master artists lead an in-depth apprenticeship to pass on their artistry, histories and traditions to younger practitioners. Fields worked with Beckley gospel vocalist Xavier Oglesby, the pair exploring the differences between the way particular hymns are performed in the Baptist churches of Fields' youth and the Pentecostal churches in which Oglesby was raised. The two first met years earlier when each was performing in Theatre West Virginia's Civil War drama "Honey in the Rock," singing a duet as husband and wife. The apprenticeship program, however, gave Oglesby an awareness of the nearly unfathomable difference between performing on an occasional basis and making it your full-time profession.
"Doris' way of teaching, of getting information across, is uncanny," Oglesby says of the experience. "She'd talk about blues music and give me real insight into the profession — not just what the blues is, but how the soup is made. When you've been in the business as long as she has, you know things most people don't know. She's paid her dues and she's very, very motivated."
It was the apprenticeship program, in fact, that inspired Fields' Appalachian BluesSpeak project.
"The program ended in January," she says, "and when it was over I wrote a final report, and I attached an essay to it about growing up in West Virginia and wanting to get out of West Virginia. I found myself remembering things that happened when I was a kid, people I grew up around. I have stacks and stacks of papers with notes of memories that I'm going to add to the project."
Fields was 6 years old when her parents gave her a record player. The first three albums her father bought her were masterpieces of late-1960s rhythm and blues, when record companies such as Motown and Stax were crafting hits that would go down as some of the most influential music of the modern era: Gladys Knight & the Pips' "I Heard It Through the Grapevine," with its shatteringly funky rhythm and gospel-infused backing vocals; Martha Reeves & the Vandellas' "Honey Chile," with the singer defiantly pledging to escape the unfaithful man she both loves and hates; and Sam & Dave's "Soul Man," with its anthemic chorus and winding guitar intro that would go on to become one of soul music's most instantly identifiable riffs.
She was a shy child, but church gave her an outlet to make her singing voice heard, and Fields still has fond memories of those experiences. "My best friend was in choir, and I wanted to sing, so my mother had her bring me to practice with her. They let me in the choir, and I got to sing some lead on 'Oh, Happy Day.' I was maybe 8," she says.
She also remembers the time in grade school that she brought her toy phonograph for show and tell, leading to a run-in with an ignorant teacher. The problem wasn't the record player, it was the record she brought along to play: "Say It Loud — I'm Black and I'm Proud," by her favorite singer, James Brown. The teacher stopped the song and sent a note, sealed in an envelope, home to her mother. Fields' mother never told her daughter what the note said; she simply stated that the teacher was "rebbish" — a term for a racist white Southerner likely derived from the Civil War-era "Rebel" designation.
"I didn't know what the word meant," Fields says today, "but I also knew better than to ask."
She beams with pride when discussing her father, a coal miner for 50 years who served in the U.S. Army during World War II. A man with a sixth-grade education, a razor-sharp mind and a robust personality that made him a natural organizer of people, Porter Cotton traversed West Virginia's coal camps to help miners secure protections under the Black Lung Benefits Act. "A lot of these older men couldn't read, but he would have them sign applications so that they could benefit when the law passed," Fields says. "It wasn't until I was older that I realized what he had done. If he hadn't, a lot of people wouldn't have gotten anything."
After retiring from the mines, Cotton went on to work for two decades as doorkeeper for the West Virginia Senate.
Fields left West Virginia when she married, following her husband first to Mississippi and then to Japan, where he was stationed while in the Air Force. She divorced and came back to Kanawha County before spending a year in Atlanta and then again returning to her home state. Fields spent five years working with Theatre West Virginia as an actor, vocalist and finally assistant music director, helping conduct the chorus.
She settled in Beckley in 2002, and it's there that the festival she currently coordinates, Fayetteville's Jazz & Blues in the Ville, was conceived after a similar event she organized in Raleigh County encountered obstacles. Fields seems to have a knack for bringing out-of-town music acts to local audiences — guests at her events have included nationally celebrated artists such as Mississippi-born soul and blues singer Johnny Rawls, the Grammy-nominated big band Roomful of Blues, and James Cotton, who played harmonica in the bands of legendary Chicago bluesmen Muddy Waters and Howlin' Wolf — but she attributes the success to her "fake it until you make it" philosophy.
"People think putting together events like this is what I do," Fields says. "But I just did it because I thought it would be cool to do. Some people thought I knew what I was doing, so I kept on, but I was learning as I did it. And that's how it's been with pretty much everything. I've never had a problem taking risks. How are you going to learn anything if you don't fail at something?"
So, for the woman who as a child dreamed of escaping the hills of West Virginia, the performer who is now publicly narrating portions of her childhood through her Appalachian BluesSpeak project, is southern West Virginia a haven or a prison?
Maybe it's a little of both. The Kanawha County-born vocalist is still here, she's still singing — and she's managed to bring a bit of the outside music world with her.
"I'm not a star or anything, but that's not what I'm looking for now," she says. "I've been able to get all these well-known blues musicians to come to me, and they did it because I asked them to come. It's like I was willing the outside to come to me because I couldn't get out there myself. I've found all these unexpected things to be proud of for being from West Virginia."