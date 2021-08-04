On the road again.
This fall, Kyle Petty — former NASCAR driver and current NBC Sports racing analyst — will host the Charity Ride Revival (CRR), a one-time only, miniature version of his annual Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America. The CRR was created in response to postponing the larger Kyle Petty charity ride until spring 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The September motorcycle ride will include a stop at the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
The charity ride in its larger incarnation is an annual cross-country motorcycle trek that raises funds and awareness for Victory Junction. It is considered one of the most successful and popular charity events in the country. Since 1995, more than 8,650 riders have logged 12.4 million cumulative motorcycle miles and raised more than $19 million for Victory Junction and other children's charities.
Victory Junction is a year-round, non-profit camp for children ages six to 16 who are living with chronic medical conditions and serious illnesses. Located in Randleman, North Carolina, it was co-founded by Petty and his family in honor of their son, Adam. Adam, a fourth-generation Petty family professional race car driver, died on May 12, 2000 from injuries sustained during practice for a Busch 200 race in New Hampshire. He was 19 at the time of his death.
According to a press release, Victory Junction provides "life-changing camp experiences that are exciting, fun and empowering, in a medically-safe environment, always free of charge." In addition to its traditional camp sessions, Victory Junction's REACH program takes the camp experience to children and their families at hospitals and Ronald McDonald Houses throughout North and South Carolina. Since opening in 2004, Victory Junction has welcomed children from all 50 states, as well as Puerto Rico and four other countries, delivering more than 90,000 camp experiences to campers and their families. Victory Junction is a member of the SeriousFun Children's Network of camps founded by Paul Newman.
During the first few years following Adam Petty's death, the organization's focus was visiting various children's hospitals, Kyle Petty said. After the Victory Junction camp opened in June 2004, "the camp became our mission," Petty said in a recent telephone interview.
Almost 90,000 children have participated in the camp to date. And it's those children who keep Petty and the other riders going each year, he says. Petty said that, if the thought of undertaking the annual motorcycle adventure might be a little daunting, the children it benefits make that fleeting thought vanish. "When you think we're going to do this (undertake the long ride) again, you meet these kids, you see the kids and meet the families, and that's what keeps you going.
"That's why the camp is so important, it's all about (family)."
Four generations of the Petty family (Kyle's grandfather, Lee, his father, Richard, himself and Adam) have years of racing pedigree, and Petty said if you look around in North Carolina and elsewhere you'll likely even find fifth-, sixth- or seventh-generation farmers, for example. "In rural North Carolina, family is worth everything," Petty said.
"When you lose the future, you look at life differently," he said while discussing what his son meant to him and the family.
That leaves an extra special reason to keep the mission of the charity ride alive. When the children depart from their time at camp, "They've got Adam's smile on their face, and that's what the camp is all about," Petty said.
In a departure from the annual ride this fall, the CRR will involve only half the time and half the size as normal, and it will be based at a single hotel, The Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, Virginia.
From Sept. 21-23, the charity ride will travel a different route each day to a unique point of interest for riders to explore and enjoy before returning to the hotel. It will act as a reunion for past riders to gather again for riding and fellowship after being apart for more than two years due to the coronavirus.
The 2021 schedule is as follows:
• Day 1, Tuesday, Sept. 21 — National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, Virginia;
• Day 2, Wednesday, Sept. 22 — Seneca Rocks in Seneca Rocks; and
• Day 3, Thursday, Sept. 23 — New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in West Virginia.
"With the Covid-19 vaccine rollout and restrictions being lifted, we wanted to do something to get our riders back together again in a safe way; thus, the Charity Ride Revival was created as a way to do just that," Petty said in the release. "The word 'revival' means to bring something back to life, and in our case, it means to reactivate after being dormant for more than two years.
"And I, for one, am more than ready to get back out there, riding motorcycles with friends in a beautiful setting all for a great cause."
Petty said that 2019 marked the 25th year of the charity ride, but the 2020 event was shelved due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The organization planned to do the ride across the Southwest earlier in 2021, but postponed it yet again as to not place an extra burden to the Native American population still battling with Covid-19, Petty said on Thursday. "We didn't want to be an issue."
Petty said he and many of the riders "love the Homestead," so they decided to use that hotel as a base as they explore portions of the eastern part of the country during the condensed fall ride.
The participating riders this September are expected to include "the usual suspects," said Petty, and that includes his father, Richard, known as "The King" of stock car racing.
As a deviation from years past, this year's ride itself won't be open to public participation. Instead, organizers are relying on veteran riders who have taken part in past KPCRAA events. "We just wanted to put on the safest ride we can with this group," Petty said. The precautions were put in place by ride organizers to protect the safety of participating riders and team members.
Petty says he and his fellow riders are very familiar with the Virginia and West Virginia region, saying "there's not many back roads and places" he doesn't know at least something about, but another drive through the region will be welcomed. The riders "love" the area and appreciate its beauty, he said. "That's a great area for racing," he added.
While members of the public won't be participating as riders this fall, tour participants will visit with members of the public during their various stops. "We encourage people to come by and say hello and get some autographs," he said.
Despite the pared-down format, the Charity Ride Revival will continue the ride's mission of raising funds and awareness for Victory Junction. For more information, visit www.kylepettycharityride.com. You can also stay up-to-date on the following social media accounts: Facebook: www.facebook.com/kpcharityride and www.facebook.com/kylepetty45; Instagram: www.instagram.com/kpcharityride and www.instagram.com/kylepetty; and Twitter: www.twitter.com/kpcharityride and www.twitter.com/kylepetty.
Petty said more details on how the public can interact with the riders will be announced as the event draws closer.
To learn more about Victory Junction, visit www.victoryjunction.org.
The tour will allow the participants the chance to reconnect with old friends, as well as seeing some of the country and supporting the ongoing mission. "We're like everybody else," said Petty. "We've been at home for two years."
