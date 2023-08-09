King Tut Drive-In proprietors have made it official in a Facebook post, saying they will be closing their business on Sept. 5.
As reported by The Register-Herald on July 31, Dave and Michelle McKay had been in negotiations to sell the popular drive-in, which has established itself as a Beckley landmark for nearly 80 years.
"As most of you know we will be closing King Tut Drive-In,” the Facebook post read. "We are keeping the business open to give our employees the chance to find other employment while still earning a salary, and to give our local and distant customers a chance to come by and say goodbye. We are working with several restaurants in the area who are interested in hiring members of our staff.”
The post states that the McKays were looking to sell the business to someone who wanted to own and operate King Tut, complete with existing recipes.
"Turns out,” they said, "the drive-in is a hard sell.” But the four lots that the establishment sits on were attractive to investors.
The McKays said they had been operating the business at a small loss each year "in order to provide good wages and to try and keep food prices affordable.”
The couple lamented that a prospective buyer would be faced with having to make a significant investment in the building.
In the newspaper’s earlier story, Dave McKay said, “Primarily, at 77 years of age and 56 years of working, including some of the wife’s health issues, we are ready for full retirement."
"The monthly drive for nearly 20 years has also taken its toll,” the McKays said in the Facebook post. "We have to face it... we are not spring chickens anymore!”
The Tutweiler family founded the business in 1945. The original owners reportedly selected the name King Tut as a twist on their surname.
McKay’s father, John, bought King Tut in 1955 from the Tutweiler family. Typical of 1950s drive-ins, employees still take orders at customers’ cars, parked on an awning-covered parking lot. After the food is prepared, the “curb girls,” so named by McKay, carry it back to the car.
The couple accepted an offer in late July for the property, and the new owner is not in the restaurant business but “needs the land.”
"We know it is a shock for everyone, it is painful for us as well,” they wrote. "I am crying as I write this.”
The couple said there was no good time to put the property on the market, but changing accommodations also weighed in on their decision.
"Half our business is take-out now and people want service much quicker than we can accommodate,” they said. "Our home cooking takes time and effort but is not always appreciated by the younger folks."
The McKays encourage people to stop by in August, to "get a bite to eat and say hi.”
