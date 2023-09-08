"King Coal," a new film from West Virginia's own Elaine McMillion Sheldon, will premiere in Beckley at The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre on Friday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m.
A lyrical tapestry of a place and people, "King Coal" meditates on the complex history and future of the coal industry, the communities it has shaped, and the myths it has created, according to marketing material. Oscar-nominated filmmaker McMillion Sheldon reshapes the boundaries of documentary filmmaking in a spectacularly beautiful and deeply moving immersion into Central Appalachia where coal is not just a resource, but a way of life, imagining the ways a community can re-envision itself.
While deeply situated in the regions under the reign of King Coal, where McMillion Sheldon has lived and worked her entire life, the film transcends time and place, emphasizing the ways in which all are connected through an immersive mosaic of belonging, ritual, and imagination. Emerging from the long shadows of the coal mines, "King Coal" untangles the pain from the beauty, and illuminates the innately human capacity for change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.