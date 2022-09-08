FILE - In this April 17, 2021 file photo, Prince Charles with other family members follow the coffin during a procession arriving at St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.