Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published March 9, 2007. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
Parents often tell me what a blessing it is to see the world afresh through their children’s eyes.
One friend shared the following e-mail with me this week. It should bring a good chuckle or two.
It’s titled “The Way Children See Things.”
- Honesty: Zachary, age 4, came screaming out of the bathroom to tell his mother he had dropped his toothbrush in the toilet. She fished it out and threw it in the garbage. Zachary stood there thinking for a moment, then ran to my bathroom and came out with her toothbrush. He held it up and said with a charming little smile, “We better throw this one out, too, because it fell in the toilet a few days ago.”
- Opinions: On the first day of school, a first-grader handed his teacher a note from his mother. The note read, “The opinions expressed by this child are not necessarily those of his parents.”
- Ketchup: A woman was trying hard to get the ketchup to come out of the jar. During her struggle the phone rang, so she asked her 4-year-old daughter to answer the phone. “It’s the minister, Mommy,” the child said to her mother. Then she added, “Mommy can’t come to the phone to talk to you right now. She’s hitting the bottle.”
- Modesty: A little boy got lost at the YMCA and found himself in the women’s locker room. When he was spotted, the room burst into shrieks, with ladies grabbing towels and running for cover. The little boy watched in amazement and then asked, “What’s the matter? Haven’t you ever seen a naked little boy before?”
- The elderly: While working for an organization that delivers lunches to elderly shut-ins, a woman used to take my 4-year-old daughter on her afternoon rounds. The various appliances of old age — particularly the canes, walkers and wheelchairs — unfailingly intrigued her. One day the mother found her staring at a pair of false teeth soaking in a glass. As the tense mom braced herself for the inevitable barrage of questions, the child merely turned and whispered, “The tooth fairy will never believe this!”
- Dress-up: A little girl was watching her parents dress for a party. When she saw her dad donning his tuxedo, she warned, “Daddy, you shouldn’t wear that suit.”
“And why not, darling?”
“You know that it always gives you a headache the next morning.”
- Death: While walking along the sidewalk in front of his church, a minister heard the intoning of a prayer that nearly made his collar wilt. Apparently, his 5-year-old son and his playmates had found a dead robin. Feeling that proper burial should be performed, they had secured a small box and cotton batting, then dug a hole and made ready for the disposal of the deceased. The minister’s son was chosen to say the appropriate prayers and with sonorous dignity intoned his version of what he THOUGHT his father always said: “Glory be unto the Faaaather, and unto the Sonnn, and into the hole he gooooes.”
- School: A little girl had just finished her first week of school. “I’m just wasting my time,” she said to her mother. “I can’t read. I can’t write, and they won’t let me talk!”