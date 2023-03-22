There are a wide range of great things to do coming up this week, and it’s impossible to list them all. With everyone advertising in so many different places, it’s also easy for you to miss out on a great event simply because you didn’t know about it. I have sorted through pages of them for you, and here are some that I would hate to have seen slip through the cracks.
Let’s start with one for the kids on Saturday, March 25, at the Crossroads Mall. They are holding a Cows Can’t Jump Roll & Read from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is designed for families with children 6 and under. What is a Roll and Read? You get to stROLL around the path, stopping at special stations to READ and participate in activities related to the book “Cows Can’t Jump.” This event is free, and all the children will also receive a copy of the book to take home. Just a few of the co-hosts for this event are Hospice of Southern WV, Right From the Start, WIC, WV Birth to Three, and several more.
At the same time the Roll & Read event is happening, Retro Reset is also putting on a Toy & Comic show inside the Crossroads Mall. This will be their third one since they opened this location, and they expect it to be the biggest one yet. You never know what kind of treasures you will find at a show like this. Set-up starts at 10 a.m., and if you would like to be a vendor, you can call them to reserve yourself a $15 table.
If Grandma has the kids on Saturday, March 25, The Lost Paddle in Oak Hill has a great evening planned for the adults starting at 8 p.m. You are invited to participate in their Bourbon & Beers Dinner for an evening of dinner, tastings and socializing. ACE Adventure Resort has put together a wonderful menu featuring pairings with Smooth Ambler bourbon and craft beer from the Weathered Ground Brewery.
Smooth Ambler will be offering tastings of their Contradiction Bourbon, Old Scout Bourbon and Old Scout Single Barrel Rye Whiskey. The WGB will also be showcasing their selection of local creations. You can try the Enniskillen Dry Irish Stout, the Haggard IPA, or the popular Cool Ridge Lager. Tickets start at $69 and include dinner, three 2-ounce tastings from Smooth Ambler, and three draft tastings from the WGB. You can get tickets and more information at aceraft.com.
You know I’m not going to let you down with live music and dinner options. This week, I’m going to get right into it with just the basics so I can pack in even more than usual. Look these performers and venues up on Facebook and I think you will have no trouble picking a great evening to get out.
Jay Milam plays the City Limits Bar & Grill in Oak Hill on Tuesday, March 28, from 7 to 10 p.m.
Two of a Kind will be performing at the Rusted Musket in Mullens on Friday, March 24. Alex Blankenship and Keith Rife are an acoustic duo who play rock and country classics with their own unique sound. You may have also heard some of their original music on WXCC 96.5, Coal Country Radio. They may only be two guys with acoustic guitars and the occasional harmonica, but they will give you a full band sound. This show is scheduled from 9 p.m. until midnight.
The Untrained Professionals are at the Asylum in Lewisburg on Friday, March 24. They are also at the Skyline at Winterplace on Saturday, March 25. Both of these shows are scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
The Wearing Hands with special guests Cancel will be playing live at Jimmie’s Place in Beckley on Tuesday, March 28. It’s hard to beat live music on a weeknight, and this one is scheduled from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The Weathered Ground Brewery has three live shows this weekend. Friday, March 24, it’s Chet Lowther from 6 to 9 p.m. Then it will be Allan Dale Sizemore on Saturday, March 25, at 10 p.m. Then they wrap it all up on Sunday, March 26, with Nick Durm & Drew Lawrence from 4 to 7 p.m.
As always, Calacino’s in Beckley has two live shows lined up this weekend: Jonah Carden on Friday, March 24, and Piney Creek on Saturday, March 25. Both of these performances start at 8 p.m.
Thomas Danley will be at the Watering Hole in Shady Spring at 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.
Matt Deal plays at the Freefolk Brewery in Fayetteville on Saturday, March 25. This show starts at 7 p.m. so drop in and see what the big DEAL is.
Jimmie’s Place in Beckley invites you to Comedy Night on Monday, March 27. Come prepared to belly laugh because Ty Colgate and Liam Nelson are coming all the way from Atlanta to take the stage for this one. West Virginia’s own Andy Frampton will also be there, and it all starts at 8 p.m. Jimmie’s Place works hard to bring you quality weeknight entertainment, and there is only a $10 cover for this one.
This weekend is the 25th anniversary of the Women’s Expo at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. Stop in and visit the largest vendor show in southern West Virginia on Friday, March 24, from 1 to 7 p.m. It is also open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are too many vendors coming to list, and many will be having drawings for prizes. We here at The Register-Herald will be there as well, so drop by our booth for some swag and meet the people who bring you the news. You can email Beth Reger at breger@southernwvmedia.com for more details about this event.
We have toy shows for the kid in you, bourbon tasting for the adult in you, and everything else in between. If there’s nothing here for you, I’m afraid to tell you that you may never be entertained. Email me at events@register-herald with your thoughts, experiences, or any events that you would like me to share. Otherwise, check in with me here again next Thursday.
