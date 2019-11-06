Kermit's Kabaret returns to GVT Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

lewisburg — Greenbrier Valley Theatre, the state professional theatre of West Virginia, is delighted to announce Kermit’s Kabaret on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. in GVT’s Daywood Lobby.
GVT Music Director Kermit Medsker will host the evening, which will feature the stars of GVT’s popular historical drama The Greenbrier Ghost.
“The Kabaret will be the usual spectacular — and the GVT Contraband will return with special numbers,” said Medsker.
Audience members can relax and enjoy GVT’s cash bar while being entertained with amusing and classic musical theatre standards and favorites.
The evening will last approximately one hour and 45 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission.
Tickets are $16. Seating is limited. Reservations are highly recommended. For more information, call the GVT Box Office at (304) 645-3838 or visit www.gvtheatre.org.
This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Division of Arts, Culture & History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.