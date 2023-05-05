The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce conducted a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony last Thursday for Paws N Pals, a doggy day care located in MacArthur.
The day care’s primary service is offering kennel-free dog sitting for people who require an extended separation from their favorite canines. Long-time best friends Corey Lacy and Jennifer Camarillo came up with the idea after a mutual friend took her dog to a similar service in Charleston.
“Who wouldn’t want a job where they can just love on dogs all day?” Lacy said. “I said that to Camarillo and then went to sleep that night and dreamed that we started our own in Beckley and we’ve just built off that dream ever since.”
When asked why she felt Beckley needed a service like this, Lacy responded, “I have four dogs. We just went to Disney, and if it wasn’t for my mom, then we would’ve had to board them up or take them to Charleston since there wasn’t a service like that around here.”
The dogs are housed in a cage-free environment and are grouped by size and demeanor, from small to medium to large. “We do require a meet-and-greet before every booking just to make sure the dog is comfortable in the cage-free environment,” Lacy said.
There are also plans to offer live-streaming services to dog owners who entrust Paws N Pals with their pups.
“We are in the process of having an app developed where you can go online and then reserve your booking since we only take up to ten dogs at a time,” Lacy explained. “We want to offer pet owners the care they would give their dog when they aren’t able to.”
Paws N Pals Doggy Daycare only supports extended care for dogs, but according to Lacy, they are offering “pet drop-ins,” where they will travel to the pet owner’s home and take care of that pet, even livestock.
Paws N Pals is located at 1693 Robert C. Byrd Drive and is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Their number is 304-255-0768.
