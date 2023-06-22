You all know that my column is about keeping it local, and that may be more true this week than ever. Whether it’s music, art, food, or classic cars, our area has more than its share of talent. All you have to do is get out there and enjoy it.
I try to squeeze in an art event every chance I get. Vinyl Tracks in Beckley is opening their event space, Side Tracks, to local artists on Friday, June 23. Drop in from 5 – 9 p.m. to see about a dozen local artists, including a few who have never shown their work in public. This is a free event to attend and will include light refreshments. You can do your part to support the local art community simply by hanging out a bit with some great folks who share your passion for the arts. These are the kind of events where brave new plans are hatched, and the atmosphere at VT couldn’t be more perfect for it. I will be displaying some of my art there along with Andrew Mullins, Tim Armentrout, Ashly Crawford, Linda Long, Jess Wimmer, and several more. Vinyl Tracks is located in the old Beckley Newspapers building at 345 Prince St.
Tamarack Marketplace will present their Courtyard Concert series on Saturday, June 24. They will welcome the talented Matt Mullins to the stage for this edition, with music starting at noon. The Lincoln County Cloggers will perform at 3 p.m. You can enjoy this free outdoor entertainment all summer long on Saturdays. Visit their Facebook page for upcoming weekend shows from folks like Randy Gilkey, Jonah Carden, The Untrained Professionals, and several more.
During the concert, be sure to go inside and check out the David L. Dickirson Fine Arts Gallery. They are hosting the 15th Annual Best of West Virginia Juried Exhibition, which opens at 1 p.m. Awards will be presented at the ceremony at 2 p.m. in Ballroom A, with the exception of the “People’s Choice” award, which will be announced upon the exhibition’s closing. The Best of West Virginia celebrates our state’s artists by showcasing their creativity and talent in this special juried competition.
If you miss Matt Mullins doing his solo show at Tamarack, don’t fret. He and the Bringdowns will celebrate their new album release twice this weekend. “Monarch Sessions” will be available to download on all platforms at 10 a.m. today, June 22. Matt and the guys will perform at the Sophisticated Hound in Princeton on Friday, June 23, from 7 – 10 p.m. Then on Saturday, June 24, they will celebrate at the Lively Amphitheater in Oak Hill. Grammy winner Chance McCoy will open for this show at 6 p.m. “Monarch Sessions” will be available at both shows along with some great new band merchandise.
How about four car show events in three days? The summer weather really brings out the hot rods, so get out to one of these and check out the beautiful rides that show up. Check Facebook for more details, but here’s a quick breakdown for you.
It all starts on Friday, June 23, in Beaver. Shade Tree Car Club will fill the B-Mac’s parking lot with classics.
On Saturday, June 24, Princeton is closing Mercer Street from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. for another round of hot rod fun.
Directly afterward, prepare for Stafford Drive Cruise Night from 4 – 8 p.m. at the Sonic Drive-in. A car show will be in Beckley on Saturday, June 24. This one will be from 1 – 8 p.m. at Leisure Lanes. Get yourself a car’s length of half and half tickets with all proceeds going to the Nicholas and Raleigh County animal shelters. There is a $20 entry fee with door plaques and trophies awarded. All kinds of rides are welcome at this family-friendly event, and you don’t need a car to join in on the fun.
If you can’t make any of those, there’s another one at the Burger King in Oak Hill on Sunday, June 25. Or maybe you just want to go to them all. This is an events column, so I don’t judge. Join in on the WV Classic’s Cruisin Summer Nights from 1 – 8 p.m. You can visit the WV Classic’s Car Club for details on this one.
Now let’s talk about some opportunities to have a delicious meal while enjoying some talented live entertainment. Our reading area is certainly blessed with plenty of this, so I urge you to go take advantage of one of these great venues.
The Thomas Danley Band will play the Music At The Pavilion event in Summersville on Friday, June 23, at 5 p.m.
The Untrained Professionals will be at the Skyline Lodge in Ghent on Friday, June 23, from 8 – 11 p.m. Then, on Saturday, June 23, they are off to The Asylum in Lewisburg for a 9 to midnight show.
Whiskey & Wine will perform on Friday, June 23, at Maggie’s Pub in Fayetteville. This talented duo will be on stage there from 7 – 10 p.m.
Rendezvous River Lodge in Lansing has a double-header treat scheduled for this weekend. Lazy Salty Dog will play live on Friday, June 23, and then it will be Josh Folmsbee & The Crooked Roots on Saturday, June 24. Both of these shows are scheduled from 8 – 11 p.m.
Emmalea Deal will be playing live for Wing Night at Chetty’s in Lansing, on Monday, June 26, from 7 – 9 p.m. If you haven’t enjoyed a savory meal from Chetty’s while overlooking the beautiful gorge yet, I suggest you do it sooner than later.
Jay Milam will be at the Southside Junction in Fayetteville on Friday, June 23, from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.
Calacino’s in Beckley has three live shows this week. Clinton Scott will perform on Thursday, June 22, for Bike Night from 7 – 10 p.m. Bikes from all over the area show up for this event that includes a cornhole tournament, tons of door prizes, a 50/50 drawing, and more. On Friday, June 23, it will be Shawn Benfield at 8 p.m. Buddy Allen tops it all off on Saturday, June 24, at 9 p.m.
DK & The Bandagold will be at the Rusted Musket in Mullens on Saturday, June 24. This show starts at 9 p.m. on the outside stage, weather permitting. If you haven’t eaten at the Musket yet, don’t tell me because it will just make me feel sorry for you.
The Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge presents Velvet Spruce on Friday, June 23. Then on Saturday, June 24, it will be The Great Dying on stage. Both of these shows are scheduled from 6 – 9 p.m.
George Jano will be live at the Freefolk Brewery in Fayetteville on Saturday, June 24. George is from Baltimore, Md., and his bio describes him as an Americana/Indie-Folk/Blues-Rock musician. This show will start at 7 p.m.
MA’AM is a local, female singer/songwriter duo that always puts on great shows. They will be doing exactly that on Saturday, June 24, at the Southside Junction Taphouse in Fayetteville. This show starts at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, June 24, Cody Fair will perform at the Rider’s Paradise in Herndon. Cody is a Smoky Mountain boy from Elizabethton, Tenn. He is a country music singer and songwriter with strong roots in ’90s country and southern rock. This show starts at 8 p.m.
The Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center is holding the Wonders Oddities Expos/Tri State Exotic Animal Expo on Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25. This will be an event full of animals, oddities, and much more. Among other things, you can expect mammals, reptiles, spiders, and fish. Quality breeders and feeders will be set up with supplies and tips on animal care. A Dark Art market will feature artists from all over, weird taxidermy, wet specimens, and more. It’s $10 at the door, and you can visit the Facebook event for details as they evolve. Kids under 12 will be admitted for free.
Oddities, art exhibits, vendors, too many car shows to see, and over 20 opportunities to catch some live music shows during dinner. Our area is certainly not lacking things to do; you just need to know when and where to be. Whether you decide to see a band, look at some local art, or just savor a delicious meal, remember how important it is to keep it local. Your dollars could very well save or even create a job.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.