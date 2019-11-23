For almost 20 years the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine has helped bring the cheer of the holiday season to the region with Appalachian Coal Town Christmas.
This year’s event kicks off Saturday and Sunday and continues Dec. 6 and Dec. 7, running daily from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are priced at $12 for adults and $10 for children.
According to Leslie Baker, director of operations for the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum, Appalachian Coal Town Christmas originated in 2000 as a small celebration organized first by the Southern West Virginia Convention and Visitors Bureau before falling into the hands of the museum.
The event was only a few years old when Home and Garden TV channel visited to film a special segment titled “Best Small Town Christmases in the United States.”
That feature, Baker said, ran for several years and can still be seen from time to time during the holiday season.
“Over the years we have been approached by numerous magazines and newspapers,” she said. “We will get calls from people out-of-state who are reading magazines we have never heard of and call us interested in what we do and who we are all because they read about us somewhere.”
Keeping in step with previous years, the event will offer an impressive light show above ground, mine tours underground, a marshmallow roast, an ornament workshop at the Youth Museum, planetarium presentations, and caroling at the Pemberton Coal Church.
Baker says caroling is probably the most popular part of the festivities.
“ ...usually 100 people or more are packed in there (the church),” she says. “People just don’t do those kinds of Christmas traditions anymore.”
Two gift shops will be open during the event and will be furnished with a variety of items for those looking for Christmas gifts and even freshly made fudge.
Children will also have the opportunity to visit the Youth Museum’s current interactive exhibit, Storyland: A Trip Through Childhood Favorites, which brings popular children’s picture books to life.
While Appalachian Coal Town focuses on tradition, the event also integrates new attractions to its list.
This year, in place of horse-drawn carriage and wagon rides, a 1,400-square-foot skating rink has been constructed in the parking lot directly in front of the mine.
“We are so happy to be trying out the skating rink,” Baker said, adding it’s something organizers have wanted to add for years.
Baker said the rink can accommodate up to 30 skaters at a time. She said most adults and children will find skates to fit them, but toddler sizes are not offered.
Entrance into the rink is included in Appalachian Coal Town Christmas’ price of admission.
Although the rink is meant to serve as part of the event, Baker said the community is encouraged to visit during the two weeks of the festival, Monday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The rink will be closed Thanksgiving Day.
Tickets not included as part of Appalachian Coal Town Christmas are $6 for adults and $3 for children 11 and under.
Baker said she looks forward to the event and hopes to see a large crowd come out for the holiday festivities.
“We are expecting a lot of the same visitors we see every year,” she said. “Years ago, parents would come with their kids and now those same people are coming with their grandkids to see the same things they saw when they were young. People come to our event because they expect to see that holiday tradition.”
The Exhibition Coal Mine is located at 513 Ewart Ave. in Beckley. For more information, call 304-256-1747.