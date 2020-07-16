Several weeks ago, a shooting incident on the grounds of a Christian school had its officials worried about bad publicity. It’s been clear since the first police reports the shooters involved in the skirmish were not affiliated with that school in any way.
The school had opened its gymnasium to provide a place for people in the community to come and play basketball. It was a place to hang out in a drug- and alcohol-free environment. A basketball court makes a perfect environment to bring people together who otherwise might not meet.
Because of steadily declining church attendance in nearly all denominations, we have at least one generation that’s grown up without the influence of the church at all.
I applaud area churches that have found ways to bring people into non-threatening programs where children can learn about the Bible and Christian principles while playing a sport. The Upward program is a classic example. Several churches are providing Christian role models and good leadership for young people who are also learning some basics of soccer, basketball and flag football.
Other churches and Christian groups have opened gyms to adults who might not otherwise darken the door of a church.
Jesus made Himself approachable to people caught up in alcoholism, idolatry and adultery. He sought out people with despicable diseases and drew into his closest circle of friends a fisherman with a foul mouth and a traitor. Hanging out with Him changed them all.
We can’t get so impressed with maintaining an “image” that we’re not duly concerned about doing in our generation what Jesus told His followers to do 2,000 years ago. We need to be salt and light. Both work only on contact. We can’t shield ourselves in pristine sanctuaries and expect those who’ve never been to church to suddenly drop in for a Sunday morning service. However, if they engage in a ball game, participate in a block party sponsored by a church or have the opportunity to associate with Christians in a neutral environment, they just might become curious enough about “this church thing” to take a closer look.
I hope the school affected by the shooting incident won’t close its open-door policy. Reaching out to people with deep spiritual needs is risky. We have to be willing to be criticized. The Lord fielded several scathing indictments from religious leaders who accused Him of “eating with publicans and sinners.”
If we, as Christians, aren’t willing to make the kingdom of God available to others, who will?
We shouldn’t back off when things get a little messy. Christian groups who keep reaching out set a good example for the rest of us.