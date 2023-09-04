Glen Jean, W.Va. – The National Park Service (NPS) is scheduling work to the steps on the Kaymoor Miners Trail that will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and last through Thursday, Sept. 28.
Because of the scale of the project, a full closure of the entire staircase from the bench level to Kaymoor Bottom is necessary to ensure visitor safety.
Work will include repair and replacement of the most degraded components of the steps including replacement of many stringers, joists, landings, and stair treads over the entire length of the steps.
The 821-step staircase was built in 1994, and while improvements have been made as needed, a project of this scope and complexity has never been undertaken.
“We work diligently to try and maintain access to our more popular sites,” said Superintendent Charles Sellars. “Some projects by nature, however, must be completed during warmer months, and visitor safety remains our number one priority.”
Park visitation at New River typically peaks in June, July, and October with a slight lull in August and September.
Following completion of the project, the entire trail will reopen for the peak fall hiking month of October. Trail access along other portions of the Kaymoor Miners Trail and the Kaymoor Trail will not be impacted by this project.
