Lewisburg, W.Va. – Carnegie Hall’s Appalachian Lecture Series concluded on Friday, May 26, with a presentation by internationally known fermentation guru Sandor Katz.
The series was a set of lectures and workshops that present educational and cross-cultural opportunities to explore the diversity of arts in Appalachia. Programming includes events that covered a range of culinary, musical, and artistic pathways, with the objective of increasing community exposure to both the historical and emerging traditions of the region.
Katz is a native of New York City and a graduate of Brown University. In 1993, he moved from NYC to Cannon County, Tenn., where he became a part of a vibrant extended community of queer folks (and many other friends and allies). He has AIDS and considers fermented foods to be an important part of his healing.
Following the lecture, participants attended a special hands-on fermentation workshop on Saturday, May 27, where they had the opportunity to make their own customized sauerkraut recipes.
Earlier in the year, the AHS also presented an afternoon of selected readings with award-winning poet, author, and civil rights activist Nikki Giovanni.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.