charleston, w.va. — The Kanawha State Forest stream restoration project has been completed, which will improve the fishery and recreational opportunities in the area.
The project, which started in 2020, was a major undertaking and included the removal of the Davis Creek Dam, which was built in the 1930s. By removing the fishing pond, the stream has been restored to its natural state. The restoration efforts were funded by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s In-Lieu Fee Program at an estimated cost of $1 million.
As part of the project, structures were added to stabilize stream banks and provide additional aquatic habitat and fishing opportunities. By removing the pond, the length of fishable water has been increased from about 1,000 feet to more than one mile. The changes create pool habitat and will allow the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources to begin stocking trout.
Before the project’s completion, the area had only one fishing pier, which limited fishing opportunities. Now, there are two ADA-accessible fishing piers and more than one mile of fishable water, which maintains the area’s class Q fishery status and gives anglers better access to recreational opportunities in the area. Each pier also has a designated parking area to accommodate more people.
The Davis Creek Dam was listed on the Register of Historic Places. Completed by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1940, the dam was a 100-foot-long, 10-foot-high obstruction across Davis Creek and created an impoundment that was the first public, natural swimming pool in the Greater Kanawha Valley.
