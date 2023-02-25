Justin Mark Lilly was promoted from major to lieutenant colonel in the United States Army.
He is stationed at Ft. Gordon, where he is serving as chief information officer at Eisenhower Hospital.
Lilly is from Beckley, W.Va., and graduated from Shady Spring High School in Shady Spring, W.Va.
Lt. Col. Lilly is the son of Jan Kaminski and the late Larry Wayne Lilly of Daniels, W.Va. He is the grandson of Gloria Lilly of Brooks, W.Va.
Lt. Col. Lilly is married to Ana Lilly. They are the parents to two daughters.
