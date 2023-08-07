CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced Sunday that he wants Summersville Lake to become West Virginia’s 36th state park.
According to a press release from the governor’s office, the northern shore of the state’s largest lake in Nicholas County would be transformed into a premier outdoor adventure park.
A bill that will officially designate the land as a state park was sent to the West Virginia Legislature Sunday by Gov. Justice. Once the bill is passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor, new recreational opportunities at the park will be opened to the public.
It would be the state’s first new park added in more than 30 years.
The 177-acre park is perched on the northern shore of the state’s largest lake. It opened in 1966.
Estimates show more than 1 million visitors enjoy watersports there each year, the governor’s press release stated. The new park, just off U.S. 19, would “immediately open the lake to additional recreational activities such as hiking, biking, and picnicking,” the release said.
The new park would include an additional parking lot.
The site is slated to be developed through a public-private partnership. Planned amenities include additional climbing and bouldering opportunities, hiking and biking trails, water activities, aerial sports, camping and cabins.
The Division of Natural Resources will host a public meeting in the near future to receive input from the public.
