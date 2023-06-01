charleston, w.va. – Gov. Jim Justice will join the West Virginia Department of Tourism and the West Virginia Department of Transportation on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Blue and Gray Park in Philippi to dedicate Birdeye Bend, the latest of four scenic travel routes designed to show off the Mountain State’s beauty as part of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video