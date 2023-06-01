charleston, w.va. – Gov. Jim Justice will join the West Virginia Department of Tourism and the West Virginia Department of Transportation on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Blue and Gray Park in Philippi to dedicate Birdeye Bend, the latest of four scenic travel routes designed to show off the Mountain State’s beauty as part of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program.
editor's pick
Justice to promote latest addition to scenic routes
Latest Photos
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Pool manager hired; New River pool likely to open in June
- Meade's plan: Turn empty bank building into boutique hotel
- Price, Williams tabbed as Coalfield’s Impact Players
- Philip Bowen poised for "AGT" premiere
- From online to brick and mortar, soap shop cleans up with team approach
- Graduating on baseball field "like a dream" for Shady Spring seniors
- Jarvis wins first State Am title (With Gallery)
- Brown, Calvert filled key spots for Shady Spring
- Fayette authorities seek runaway juveniles
- Quality time ... Dad, daughter – two doctors looking to spend a little more time with their patients
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.