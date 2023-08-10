charleston, w.va. – Gov. Jim Justice will sign HB 124 on Friday, which officially establishes Summersville Lake State Park.
Upon signing, the site of the new park will be open to the public.
Gov. Justice announced West Virginia’s 36th state park earlier this week. Summersville Lake State Park will be located on the northern shore of the state’s largest lake in Nicholas County.
Estimates show more than 1 million visitors enjoy watersports there each year. The new park, covering 177 acres just off U.S. 19, will immediately open the lake to additional recreational activities such as hiking, biking, and picnicking. The new park also includes an additional parking lot for those coming to enjoy the views and outdoor recreation.
The site is slated to be developed through a public-private partnership. Planned amenities include additional climbing and bouldering opportunities, hiking and biking trails, water activities, aerial sports, camping, cabins and more.
The signing is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Pirates Cove Parking Area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.