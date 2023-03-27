Just For Kids is having two events at the beginning of April, Child Abuse Prevention Month.
On April 1, the group is hosting an Easter egg hunt and activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 611 N. Kanawha St., Beckley.
On April 3, children with Head Start will plant a pinwheel at 10 a.m. at Mayor Rob Rappold’s office in Beckley. The group will also have a Plant a Pinwheel ceremony at 1 p.m. at 41 Jones Ave. in Oak Hill with Mayor Daniel Wright and Head Start children.
