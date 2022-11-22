Beckley, w.va. – Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center’s goal is to to meet the needs of children who have experienced abuse by launching a Giving Tuesday campaign with new ways to donate.
Donors can now sign up to donate their spare change to provide healing to abused children and their families. After donors sign up for round-ups and link their debit or credit card, then their spare change will be accumulated after each purchase and will be donated to the advocacy center at the end of each month.
For example, if you spend $25.50, then 50 cents from that purchase would be donated to Just For Kids.
Just For Kids is also offering an opportunity to give back monthly. Monthly donations are a sustainable giving option that provides the advocacy center stability.
Giving Tuesday will kick off on Nov. 29.
Just For Kids joined Giving Tuesday because its leadership understands that there is strength in numbers. Community support is what allows child advocacy centers to fulfill their mission of providing children of abuse and their families with the tools and resources needed to heal. Just For Kids has a goal of $1,500 and 10 new monthly and round-up donors.
Executive Director Scott Miller stated, “Giving Tuesday is a day to change the conversation about child abuse. Supporting Just For Kids is supporting the hope and vision for a better tomorrow for the children and families who have experienced abuse.”
Giving Tuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good.
Those interested in joining the Just For Kid’s Giving Tuesday initiative can visit www.jfkwv.com or text JUSTFORKIDS to 269-89 to get started.
