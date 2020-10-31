Everything changed for a Beckley family the day after Christmas 2019.
Holly Perkins, a single mother to a 15-year-old girl named Emily, was going about her normal shift as an LPN at Raleigh General Hospital when she got a call from her sister-in-law that her daughter was sick.
It’s that call no parent wants to get.
Emily, a sophomore at Woodrow Wilson High School, was experiencing a sudden throbbing headache and was vomiting.
“I told her to bring her to the Raleigh General Hospital emergency room,” recalled Holly. “She had no other symptoms. She was a normal girl before then.”
In the days prior, Emily had complained about a few minor headaches, but nothing like this.
With fears that her daughter could have a brain aneurysm or something similarly serious, Holly was nervous about what the doctors would find.
A CT scan came back normal, but preliminary labs indicated that Emily’s hemoglobin was unexplainably low at a 4.7.
“As a nurse, I knew that’s bad,” said Holly.
Raleigh General Hospital immediately transferred Emily to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown via ambulance for further testing.
A few hours later, “they found the leukemia,” Holly said quietly.
“I found out at 5 that evening,” Holly said.
Holly didn’t want to tell her daughter the news at first. She was praying the doctors were wrong and wanted to await more test results.
“It was like my mom brain took over,” said Holly. “I was totally in denial.”
Stunned and afraid, Holly knew her job was to be strong for her daughter.
Shortly after, Emily underwent a bone marrow biopsy, a surgical procedure in which a small portion of bone marrow is extracted from the inside of the bones to be examined under a microscope. What the doctors saw confirmed Holly’s worst fears.
Emily’s had B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Acute lymphocytic leukemia, also known as acute lymphoblastic leukemia, can be fatal in just a few months due to its ability to progress quickly if not treated.
This type of cancer typically occurs in the blood and bone marrow or “the spongy tissue inside bones where blood cells are made,” according to the Mayo Clinic. It is the most common type of cancer in children.
Now that the physicians knew what was causing Emily’s sudden onset anemia, it was time to share the devastating news with Emily.
Holly says she couldn’t be prouder of her daughter’s reaction.
“She didn’t freak out. She didn’t start crying. She did have little tears down her cheeks, but she was very mature about it. She was very brave,” said Holly.
Emily asked the doctors lots of questions. She even asked things that Holly hadn’t yet thought about herself.
From that day on, the Beckley teen’s life went on a new course.
● ● ●
Emily hasn’t been able to go back to school since she received her leukemia diagnosis last December.
“Even if Covid wasn’t a thing, I still couldn’t go to school or see people,” said Emily, a junior at Woodrow Wilson High School.
Emily was active in Girl Scouts and junior ROTC before cancer. However, her days now consist of being a patient.
At 16 years old, Emily has become familiar with needle sticks, tests and hospital stays. On her schedule was yet another lumbar puncture.
“A few months ago, my mom asked me how many times Emily’s had a blood transfusion. I said I don’t know. I lost count in February; she’s had so many,” said Holly.
Emily is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments and regularly receives whole blood and platelet transfusions.
She spent three weeks at Ruby Memorial upon her initial diagnosis and is in and out of the hospital often. Every day is different and the family has to be prepared to change course to meet Emily’s needs.
At the beginning of her journey, when Emily first learned that she was going to lose her hair, she asked her oncologist if she could dye it a “crazy” color before it fell out.
“He asked her what color she’d like to dye it and she said blue,” Holly said. “He said yes and he sent one of the residents out to buy hair bleach and hair dye for her.”
Afterward, Emily had a nickname – the “Blue Hair Warrior.”
● ● ●
If you ask Emily what the hardest part of her cancer journey has been, she will tell you “all of it.”
“So much, but not being able to see my family and friends,” said Emily.
Emily says the biggest lesson so far has been, “It’s OK to ask for help if I need it. And it’s OK if I can’t do some things, because it’s not my fault that I have cancer and that the chemo makes me sick.”
Holly says the last few months have been a blur for the entire family.
She had to quit her job to care for Emily, driving back and forth to Ruby Memorial Hospital.
“You just keep putting one foot in front of the other,” Holly said. “Overall she’s handled this like a champ. She’s the one who’s sick, but she’s been my rock. I see how strong she is and how strong she’s being and that gives me the strength to keep going.”
Although the family has been making ends meet thanks to donations, Holly says next month is going to be tough for them to bear as she doesn’t have any income.
Holly’s husband passed away several years ago. She didn’t work at RGH long enough to qualify for FMLA, and RGH had to fill her position with someone else, Holly said.
As a result, finances are a worry for them.
The family has created a GoFundMe page for anyone who wants to support Emily’s journey.
“Honestly, I’m kind of afraid not to go back to work. We still have some of the donations, but I’ve used almost all of it for bills,” said Holly. “We’re starting to come to the end of that. So I’ve been worried about that.”
● ● ●
Woodrow Wilson High School Head Football Coach Street Sarrett wanted to honor Emily at the Oct. 23 football Flying Eagles football game.
“We’re going to do a game in her honor to recognize her,” Coach Sarrett told the newspaper days before the scheduled game.
“Me, myself, I battled cancer 20-some years ago and I can’t imagine a school-aged kid having to battle through that.”
Emily said she hopes her story will be an inspiration to any other child who may get a scary diagnosis like hers.
“I just want other people to know that if this happens to them, there are people who can help you deal with it,” said Emily.
She would tell her peers, “Don’t try to keep it all in. Talk to someone. If you don’t feel like you can talk to someone in your life, then your doctors and social workers at the hospital will help you find someone.”
Emily has an uphill battle ahead of her.
Her cancer treatment will come in phases.
“With leukemia the way it works there are about a hundred billion leukemia cells in the body. The first phase is an induction 30-day phase,” said Holly. “Most kids reach remission in those first four weeks, but treatment has to continue because even though the person is in remission, there could still be leukemia cells floating around in the body in the blood. It can come back.”
After the first phase is completed, patients go through an intensive five- to eight-month treatment, according to Holly.
“Emily is in the very high risk group because of her age.”
● ● ●
Holly says one of the hardest parts of the journey has been watching her daughter suffer in pain, knowing there’s nothing she can do to fix it.
“As a mom you want to fix it,” she said. “You have to fix it. But knowing that you can’t fix it is probably the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in my life.”
Emily says both her mom and the staff at Ruby Memorial Hospital have been inspirations to her.
“They all treat me like I’m a real person and not just a kid. They make me feel my feelings matter,” said Emily.
Emily hopes to become a pediatric doctor when she grows up.