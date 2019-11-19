CHARLESTON — The 21st biennial West Virginia Juried Exhibition will open at the Culture Center, in the State Capitol Complex in Charleston, on Sunday, Nov. 17, at 2 p.m.
There were 101 West Virginia artists selected for the show, which will feature 131 pieces, including painting, drawing, mixed media, craft, photography, digital art, sculpture and print. Thirty-four counties are represented in the show.
The exhibit opening reception and awards ceremony is free and open to the public. The exhibit will remain at the Culture Center until Feb. 18, 2020.
“The West Virginia Juried Exhibition continues its tradition of presenting the best of our state’s well-known and emerging artists,” said West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History Curator Randall Reid-Smith. “We are pleased to open this year’s exhibit back in Charleston, which will be the first time since the 2005 Juried Exhibition.” In past years, the exhibition has been in Beckley, Martinsburg, Wheeling, Huntington, Parkersburg, Morgantown and Charleston.
At the opening reception, the department will announce the exhibition award winners. Governor’s Award winners will receive $5,000 for their work. Awards of Excellence winners will receive $2,000 for their work. These are purchase awards, and the art will become part of the West Virginia State Museum permanent contemporary art collection.
Merit Awards of $500 each will also be presented that afternoon.
The following regional artists, by county, will be featured in the exhibition:
Fayette County
Ginger Danz, Fayetteville - Painting
Machele Kindle, Montgomery - Crafts
Shea Wells, Fayetteville - Crafts
Greenbrier County
Adrienne Belafonte Biesemeyer, Alderson - Mixed Media
Alex Brand, Lewisburg - Crafts
Jo Perez, Alderson – Sculpture/Crafts
Monroe County
Donald Earley, Greenville – Drawing/Painting
Nicholas County
Anne Johnson, Summersville - Photography
Raleigh County
Nicole Suptic, White Oak - Drawing
Brent A. Woodard, Beckley - Mixed Media
For more information, contact Charles Morris, director of museums for the department, at 304-558-0220 or Charles.W.Morris@wv.gov.