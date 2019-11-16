charleston — The 21st biennial West Virginia Juried Exhibition will open at the Culture Center, in the State Capitol Complex in Charleston this Sunday at 2 p.m.
There were 101 West Virginia artists selected for the show, which will feature 131 pieces including painting, drawing, mixed media, craft, photography, digital art, sculpture and print. Thirty-four counties are represented in the show.
The exhibit opening reception and awards ceremony is free and open to the public. The exhibit will remain at the Culture Center until Feb. 18, 2020.
“The West Virginia Juried Exhibition continues its tradition of presenting the best of our state’s well-known and emerging artists,” said West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History Curator Randall Reid-Smith.
In past years, the exhibition has been in Beckley, Martinsburg, Wheeling, Huntington, Parkersburg, Morgantown and Charleston.
At the opening reception, the department will announce the exhibition award winners. Governor’s Award winners will receive $5,000 for their work. Awards of Excellence winners will receive $2,000 for their work. These are purchase awards, and the art will become part of the West Virginia State Museum permanent contemporary art collection.
Merit Awards of $500 each will also be presented that afternoon.
The following regional artists, by county, will be featured in the exhibition:
Fayette County
l Ginger Danz, Fayetteville - Painting
l Machele Kindle, Montgomery - Crafts
l Shea Wells, Fayetteville - Crafts
Greenbrier County
l Adrienne Belafonte Biesemeyer, Alderson - Mixed Media
l Alex Brand, Lewisburg - Crafts
l Jo Perez, Alderson – Sculpture/Crafts
Monroe County
l Donald Earley, Greenville – Drawing/Painting
Nicholas County
l Anne Johnson, Summersville - Photography
Raleigh County
l Nicole Suptic, White Oak - Drawing
l Brent A. Woodard, Beckley - Mixed Media