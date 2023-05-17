CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation on Wednesday, declaring Juneteenth 2023 as a state holiday in West Virginia.
Juneteenth, which is recognized on June 19 each year, celebrates the ending of slavery in the United States.
The Juneteenth state holiday this year will be observed on Monday, June 19, 2023, as a full-day holiday for all public employees of the state.
The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs is hosting a Juneteenth Celebration on the Kanawha Boulevard lawns of the West Virginia Capitol Complex on Saturday, June 17, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
As part of the celebration, Dru Hill is performing and will feature all current and former group members.
Alongside founding members SisQo, Nokio, Jazz, and the latest additions Smoke and Black from the R&B group “Playa,” former members Scola and Tao rejoin the dynamic lineup.
Food vendors and local organizations will also be present.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.