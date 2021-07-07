It remains the most destructive natural disaster in Wyoming County's history.
Twenty years ago – July 8, 2001 – Wyoming County, with the exception of only three communities, was under water. The water was higher than 500-year-flood levels, according to officials.
On that fateful Sunday, water literally came from everywhere – from overflowing creeks and streams, down mountainsides, and in some instances it seemed to blow from underground mines, victims recalled.
With raging waters flooding every road within its boundaries, the county was completely cut off for a time.
Official storm totals put the rainfall at 11 inches in four hours that disastrous morning. The total is based on rain gauges from across Wyoming County and substantiated by R.D. Bailey Lake equipment, Twin Falls Resort State Park gauges, and Wyoming County Emergency Services.
The water level in R.D. Bailey Lake raised 31 feet from the rainfall, the result of a series of severe summer storms that deluged Wyoming County as residents tried to go about their Sunday morning routines.
R.D. Bailey Lake is the collection point of waterways in Wyoming County.
Flood waters came up in areas that had never previously experienced high water.
Miraculously, only one death, in McGraws, resulted from the rising water.
Had the storm hit in the pre-dawn hours, officials believe the death toll could have included dozens of residents.
Victims had little or no warning of rising waters and, in many instances, had to flee their homes as the exploding waters ripped structures apart. Some waited out the rushing water on higher ground or rooftops, any available dry spot.
They recounted being trapped inside their flooded homes, seeing others clinging to treetops or stuck on rooftops, or fleeing to the nearest high ground just in time to avoid being swept away by the violent flood waters.
Across the county, homes floated as if they were toys in a bathtub.
Coffins floated through the streets of Mullens, escaping from the local funeral home covered in water.
•
Only a few days later, the Guyandotte and its tributaries gently meandered through the mountains – a stark contrast to the raging high water that devastated the area earlier that same week.
A thick cloud of dust permeated the air above Oceana and Mullens as traffic stirred the drying mud and muck deposited by the torrential rains of that historic Sunday.
Everywhere monstrous mountains of garbage lined the streets and roadways as people went about the overwhelming task of putting the pieces of their lives back together.
The smell of decay and destruction filled the air. Annoying insects seemed to be increasing and became another obstacle in the path to recovery.
Enormous chunks of asphalt lay on the side of the road. Huge sections of roads were washed out all over the county. Caution cones and barrels lined the roadways, small sentries between drivers and the destruction.
Smashed and toppled homes were the norm rather than the exception.
At least 200 National Guardsmen and their vehicles moved continuously throughout the area.
Motorists were stopped by troopers at the entrances to Mullens and Oceana, to keep looting to a minimum and speed cleanup efforts.
Emergency officials used words such as command centers, shelters, aid centers, distribution points, among others.
Churches, businesses and civic groups from other counties and states worked to provide emergency items for victims, sending in bottled water, cleaning supplies, personal care products, clothing, among numerous other items.
Volunteers rolled up their sleeves and pant legs, jumping in to provide help wherever they could.
Politicians went door to door, offering words of comfort and promises of aid.
Reporters and photographers listened to the horror stories, trying to create images that captured the devastation for the outside world.
Helicopters – from state and federal government, from news outlets – circled and circled and circled, inspecting and photographing the destruction.
Sightseers filled the roadways – or what was left of them – to get a firsthand look at the unbelievable damage.
When combined, all these factors created the unrealistic atmosphere of a movie set across the small rural county.
•
In Mullens, 80 percent of the business district was destroyed, including the barber shop of former Mayor Jon McKinney.
“The water was two feet from my ceiling,” he said of the shop.
“At first, the flood may have seemed to destroy us, but it really united us,” the mayor said.
“The water was higher than I’d ever seen it in my lifetime,” former Pineville Mayor Tim Ellison recalled of that time. His own home was among those flooded as was the Appalachian Power building where he worked in Pineville.
“Words can’t explain it,” he said of his reaction to the devastation. “It looked like a war zone.”
In Oceana, 50 percent of the businesses and homes were destroyed.
• Along the Guyandotte and its tributaries, nearly 75 percent of the homes suffered extensive damage or were destroyed.
• Along the Laurel Fork, from Glen Rogers to Oceana, 80 percent of the homes suffered extensive damages.
• Along the Gooneyotter Stream to Herndon Mountain, 50 percent of the structures were damaged or destroyed.
• Wyoming County Schools sustained more than $7 million in damages to facilities across the county.
• More than 5,000 people, nearly one-fifth of the total county population, were directly impacted in some way by the flood.
• More than 1,200 residents suffered damage of some type to their property.
• More than 300 homes sustained substantial damage and had to be demolished.
• Nearly 1,000 people were left homeless.
• More than $100 million in damages resulted from the flooding.
•
Disaster victims blamed mountain-top removal mining and timbering for the severity of the flooding. As a result, litigation in state courts continued for several years.
Flood plain management requirements were made stronger to protect residents from high water.
Those who followed the requirements before the July 8 flood were not flooded, according to officials. All the homes around them may have flooded, but those who followed the guidelines were not.
As a result of that horrific event, the county Commission, the county School System, and all three municipalities (Mullens, Pineville, and Oceana) took steps to improve flood plain management in an effort to reduce the risk of flooding damages in the future. As a result, many of the sites where structures once stood are now empty.