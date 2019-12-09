Joyful Night celebration includes music, tree lighting, contest winners and more

charleston — The annual Joyful Night celebration will be held Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the State Capitol Complex in Charleston. The festive evening will feature holiday traditions and performances by West Virginians to ring in the Christmas season.
The program begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Plaza on the south side of the Capitol with musical performances by the Cabell Midland High School Marching Knights, the Greenbrier East High School Spartan Marching Band and the Capital High School V.I.P.s.
At 6 p.m., Gov. Jim Justice and first lady Cathy Justice will light the state Christmas tree, donated this year by David and Rebecca Absher of Absher Christmas Tree Farm in Mount Hope.
At 6:30 p.m., the Justices will unveil this year’s Christmas decor in both the West Rotunda and the Governor’s Reception Room, where recognition trees honoring military and first responders — as well as recognition trees for the Communities In Schools program — will be displayed throughout the holiday season.
The first couple will also participate in the Toys for Tots donation program and recognize work being done across the state through the Communities In Schools program.
At 7:05 p.m., the program will move to the Great Hall of the State Culture Center, where the winners of the statewide student ornament contest will be announced. There will also be the lighting of the menorah, additional musical performances by The Greenbrier Performers and McDowell County student T.J. Goins, as well as a visit from Santa.
The final stop of the evening will come at the Governor’s Mansion at 7:30 p.m., where the Tri-State Trombone 4 will perform, before the governor and first lady come together for the traditional reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”