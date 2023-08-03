Experience Journey of Hope Transamerica Team will ride into Beckley on Friday, Aug. 4, on its journey to Washington, D.C.
Each year, more than 100 men embark on a cross-country trip to test their limits, spread awareness, and celebrate the abilities of all people.
With three routes kicking off on the West Coast, teams spend the summer crossing the country over a combined 12,000 miles.
Along the way, the team spreads the message of disability awareness through local media and makes stops at partner organizations.
Team members left Seattle, Wash., on June 8 and will arrive at the nation’s capital on Aug. 13.
This is the 18th year for the team’s visit after a two-year hiatus.
Bicyclists will arrive at 329 Prince St. to attend a friendship dinner hosted by Mountain State Centers for Independent Living starting at 5:30 p.m.
