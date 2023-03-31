lewisburg, w.va. – John Jorgenson, perhaps best known for his guitar work with bands such as the Desert Rose Band and The Hellecasters, will bring his quintet to Carnegie Hall’s Mainstage Performance Series on Friday, April 14, at 7:30 p.m.
Jorgenson is also proficient in the mandolin, mandocello, Dobro, pedal steel, piano, upright bass, clarinet, bassoon, and saxophone. But his blistering guitar and mandolin licks and mastery of a broad musical palette have earned him a reputation as a world-class musician, as evidenced by his collaborations with Earl Scruggs, Bonnie Raitt, Elton John, Luciano Pavarotti, Bob Dylan and many others.
First coming to national attention in the mid-‘80s as co-founder of successful country-rock act The Desert Rose Band, an eclectic array of artists such as Raitt, Bob Seger and Barbra were drawn to add Jorgenson’s artistry to their own recordings. While a member of the Desert Rose Band, Jorgenson won the Academy of Country Music’s “Guitarist of the Year” award two consecutive years.
In the '90s The Hellecasters gave audiences a chance to experience John’s fretboard fireworks in an unrestrained venue, and the trio’s three original albums remain favorites of guitarists everywhere. Having been a fan of the Desert Rose Band, Elton John invited Jorgenson to join his band in 1994 for an 18-month tour that stretched into a six-year stint of touring, recording and television appearances with the British superstar, in addition to collaborations with other artists including Sting and Billy Joel.
2010 marked the 100th birthday of the great gypsy guitarist Django Reinhardt. Since discovering Django in 1979, Jorgenson has become “the US Ambassador of Gypsy Jazz,” which is quite an honor given the distinctly European slant of the music’s heritage. Over the years Jorgenson has continued to honor the legacy of Reinhardt by bringing his unique brand of Gypsy Jazz to the masses with his John Jorgenson Quintet.
Jorgenson continues to expand his range of musical offerings, exploring new elements of world music, bluegrass, rock and classical. Touring with multiple musical configurations such as the John Jorgenson Quintet, the John Jorgenson Electric Band, the John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band and the Desert Rose Band. Jorgenson annually plays dates across the U.S. and Europe.
Tickets start at $28, and discounts are available for Carnegie Hall members, students, senior citizens, and military. To purchase tickets, call Carnegie Hall Box Office at 304-645-7917, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org, or stop by at 611 Church St., Lewisburg. Carnegie Hall Box Office is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Guests are invited to come early for the free Mainstage Lounge Preshow Reception from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. in the Board Room. A cash bar and snacks will be available.
