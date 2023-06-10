Come enjoy live music and great local stories at the White Sulphur Springs Public Library when John Wyatt takes the stage for a 6 p.m. concert on Thursday, June 15.
Wyatt’s Appalachian songs and stories are inspired from his memories of growing up on Sowell Mountain in the 1950s and ‘60s. They are rich with the history that his own father shared with him.
Call 304-536-1171 if you have any questions. The library is located at 344 Main St. W.
Light refreshments will be served following the performance.
