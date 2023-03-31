The “John Wick” franchise defies logic, but in the best ways.
It’s one of the few action series where the quality of each film remains remarkably consistent and invigorating.
The series began with the original “John Wick” in the autumn of 2014 and continues to this day with the release of “John Wick: Chapter 4,” now playing at Marquee Cinemas in Beckley. While the fourth chapter is the first entry in the series not to be written by series creator Derek Kolstad, Keanu Reeves returns to reprise his role as the titular assassin, John Wick.
As the fourth entry in a long-running franchise, the plot of this film will seem completely alien to anyone not familiar with the previous entries in the series. After the events of the previous film, John Wick is on the run from the High Table, the leaders of the shadowy assassin organization that Wick used to work for. His plan to free himself from the obligations of the council of extortionists is to simply kill all of them, supposedly one by one.
There are, of course, many twists and turns throughout the narrative. Character allegiances will change frequently, and Wick is often globetrotting around the world through an escalating series of objectives. When one of these location changes is inconsequential in a linear sense, the editing is well paced to just cut to an establishing shot of the new location. However, whenever traveling to a new location presents Wick with an obstacle, whether that be a deadline or physical impediment, the editing is paced to show us that journey.
This gives the plot a naturally epic rhythm that culminates in a climax that is worthy of the greatest classics from Sergio Leone. The action, of course, is the main draw of the film series because it couldn’t possibly be Reeves’ acting prowess. His physical performance, stunt work, action choreography and dedication to the role are all commendable, but his line delivery and lack of quality lines to deliver are a real problem. Thankfully, the action is so well choreographed and shot that it never really matters.
It would be fair to consider Reeves one of the greatest action stars in the history of cinema. It may not seem intuitive, but with credits like “Speed,” “The Matrix,” and “John Wick” under his belt, the resume speaks for itself. The fourth chapter in this series continues to cement that legacy for Reeves and provides non-stop, thrilling actions for fans of the genre.
