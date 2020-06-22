HINTON — In an ongoing effort to improve John Henry Historical Park, the John Henry Steering Committee has permanently placed the Big Bend Engineering Building — the only remaining structure left from the Big Bend Tunnel construction project (1930-1932) — inside the park, where it will now be used as an interpretive center for years to come.
During the two-year construction of the Big Bend Tunnel – which runs through Big Bend Mountain and, according to legend, is where folk hero John Henry died after winning a contest against a steam engine during the construction of the Great Bend Tunnel in the late 1800s – the Engineering Building was used by both the railroad and the contractors.
The tunnel’s construction was one of the largest projects undertaken by the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway (C&O) as it extended its railroad through southern West Virginia.
When completed, it was the longest tunnel on the line, measuring in at nearly 6,500 feet long.
Throughout the years, the Engineering Building has been passed from owner to owner and has been moved at least five times, acting as a commissary, a justice of the peace office, a residential home, and even the headquarters of a ginseng business.
Having withstood nearly 100 years and several relocations, the building has been moved across W.Va. 3 again and now sits on the same plot of land where it rested during the tunnel’s construction.
When Rick Moorefield, a Family & Community Development agent for the WVU Extension Service, was introduced to the park 15 years ago, his first project was to revitalize John Henry Historical Park as a general contractor.
Out of the original group that started updating the park all those years ago, Moorefield, Bill Dillon, Ron Gore and the last owner of the Engineering Building, Mike Cales, were the only ones remaining to take on the Engineering Building project.
They were joined by Tyler Turner, an intern from West Virginia University.
To complete the foundation, the team had to jack up the structure, place telephone poles underneath it and then use tractors to roll the building onto the footers.
Although the structure is now situated on a permanent cinder block foundation, it is slanted slightly due to the multiple moves it has endured.
“Now we are working on that to make sure it's stable and safe.”
As a contractor, Moorefield stated that what makes this building unique is that not a single two-by-four was used in its original construction.
“It’s all one-inch-thick material and with the amount of times it's been moved, it's incredible that it looks as good as it does. What we all find so fascinating is that it was made with what we consider scrap material and it has withstood all the stresses, pushes and shoves that it has and is still together.”
According to Moorefield, now that the building is in place, the plan is to get enough funding to renovate the inside.
“We are really just getting started,” he said.
Funding for the foundation stage of the project came from the National Coal Heritage Area Authority (NCHAA) through a 50/50 grant. The NCHAA gave the park $25,000, which was matched with the park’s volunteer time.
Equipment was supplied through rental companies as well as by the volunteers themselves and Moorefield said over $1,000 went into foundation materials including cinder block, lumber and sand.
“Our biggest expense will start with the interior work,” he said, adding that the park is set to receive another grant from NCHAA to complete the renovations.
The renovation will include running power and water to the building, as well as installing new rafters, air conditioning, a new front counter and making a few cosmetic updates.
“You can call it our ‘headquarters’ but we want people to view it as an interpretive center. It will have park info for guests, art items, T-shirts, and other things like that… it will show the mission of the park, and that is to interpret the John Henry legend.
“The thing I tell people is that this structure is not indicative of the John Henry legend, but it is a part of the story and shows the evolution of the park itself.”
Once the renovations are complete, the park plans to host a large celebration that Moorefield says will be the final step in the original team’s journey.
“We were charged with building a park, and this is the last piece of that process. This had been incredible to work on and now, we are looking for another generation to step up and take the park to another level.”
For more information and updates on the park, visit www.johnhenryhistoricalpark.com.
Anyone interested in contributing to the park’s current and future projects can do so through the Hinton Area Foundation at hintonareafoundation.com.