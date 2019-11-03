John Ellison set to perform in Lewisburg in November

West Virginia Music Hall of Fame and Carnegie Hall present a special performance Friday, Nov. 8, at 7:30 p.m., by John “Some Kind of Wonderful” Ellison with The Carpenter Ants and Trevor Hammons.
2015 WVMHoF inductee John “Some Kind of Wonderful” Ellison returns to Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg. As anyone who attended his last show at Carnegie will attest, Ellison is not only a great singer and songwriter — but a consummate performer. His shows are peppered with tales of a life that (literally) began in a shack his father made out of driftwood on the banks of the Kanawha and the coalfields of McDowell County.
When he was barely a teenager, Ellison realized his calling in life was to be a musician. He overcame financial hardships and no shortage of racial prejudice to become an in-demand performer who has written one of rock’s most identifiable songs: “Some Kind of Wonderful.”
At 78, he continues to perform and write. This summer, he appeared at WOMAD festivals in Spain and the Canary Islands.
Backing John will be The Carpenter Ants, a rhythm & soul group based in Charleston who have been performing as a group for more than three decades. The Ants have become Ellison’s group of choice when performing in the mid-Atlantic region.
Opening the show will be Trevor Hammons, the great-grandson of legendary old-time musician Lee Hammons. The Hammons Family will be inducted into The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame on April 4, 2020. The “First Family” of West Virginia traditional music, the Hammons’ recordings have been released by The Library of Congress, the WVU Press and Rounder Records.
In his own right, Trevor has helped keep the Hammons’ music alive and has performed and won fiddle and banjo awards at the Galax Old Fiddlers Convention, the Vandalia Gathering and the Appalachian String Band Music Festival. He learned from well-known old-time musicians including Dwight Diller, Tim Bing and John Blissard — and now teaches in Marlinton and at Allegheny Echoes.
Tickets to the performance are $15.