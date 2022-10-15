Jeans make a difference

While our United Way of Southern West Virginia is constantly innovative and loves new fundraising ideas, we also know when something “just works.”
We are excited to pivot from our Dancing with the Stars event and to step into our “Denim for a Difference” month! This will be our community’s 17th year participating in this great program.
Denim for a Difference is a week dedicated to casual comfort and on-display, intentional advocacy for our United Way of Southern West Virginia. We encourage participation in this week-long event bi-annually – once in the fall and once in the spring. This fall’s Denim for a Difference week will be Oct. 24 – Oct. 28. During this week, we encourage all local businesses, schools, and other organizations to allow their employees to wear denim to work to support our United Way. A $5 donation allows an individual to wear jeans one day, a $10 donation gives them three days of comfort, and for just $15 they can wear jeans to work all week long!
In my opinion, as being a participant many times, Denim for a Difference is a fun and easy way to support a great cause. I feel it encourages team connection and community advocacy – no matter how big or small a business, school, or organization may be. Every dollar raised during Denim for a Difference week truly does make a difference. With help from participants, our United Way can directly support our nonprofit partner agencies. Some examples of this support we extend is through baby pantries, food pantries, help to struggling families seeking shelter and clothing, and putting shoes on children’s feet through our Equal Footing Shoe Program.
Denim for a Difference week is a proven favorite around our southern West Virginia community. I want to encourage EVERYONE to take advantage of the opportunity to “dress down while stepping up” to make a difference. Our United Way office will be sending out over 300 registration forms to local businesses, schools and organizations. Please help me to ensure we achieve a record-setting number of participants in 2022! From two employees to 2,000 – any amount of participation counts!
I’d like to extend a special “Thank You” to our community partners and sponsors – Southern Communications and The Register-Herald – for their help in promoting this impactful week. We also want to encourage local participants to please post pictures and comments on social media showing their support of our Denim for a Difference by using #UnitedWayDenimDays and also tagging our United Way of Southern West Virginia within your posts.
Let’s work together to make this the best Denim for a Difference week we’ve ever had! Wear your favorite jeans and remember that every dollar counts!
United begins with YOU.
Campaign pledges or single donations can be made conveniently and securely online at www.unitedwayswv.org, by calling 304-253-2111 to speak with a United Way representative, or by mailing your contribution to: United Way of Southern WV, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.