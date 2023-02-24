Sakura Mankai Café, a Japanese-inspired tea, coffee and dining experience, made its debut in downtown Beckley this week.
Jessica Currence, the owner, worked for the last year to bring this new experience to the area.
While visiting the Portland Japanese Gardens in Oregon during the height of Covid, Currence got the idea.
“… it was hard for us, in Oregon,” she said. “I found peace in nature.”
Sakura Mankai means cherry blossoms in full bloom, and for Currence it is a metaphor for life, from the bloom to the time they fall off.
With the café now open, she took a moment at the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting to express gratitude.
“I’m blown away by the support that I’ve had. Family, church family, and my husband has gone above and beyond what anyone could do. I’m just so blessed.”
A graduate of the WV HIVE Co.Starters program, she noted how much the program helped and the tremendous support she received from them.
“I went there almost a year ago. Stephanie Sanders is my consultant and has answered all my questions, and as it got closer, at all hours of the day,” said Currence.
“They’ve helped with support and moral support and help to fill out applications for grants. The networking there has been a great thing.”
Currence loves being downtown, near the other businesses, and close to the college.
“I wanted to give people the essence of the calm and beauty that comes from cherry blossoms and trees and nature and a place where you can go to get away from the stress of everyday life.”
Sakura Mankai offers breakfast and lunch, a variety of desserts and bubble teas, coffee and tea.
The café is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
