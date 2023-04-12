Some weeks it’s difficult to decide which events I have room to write about and which events to leave out. This week, in an effort to find something for everyone, I am jamming every single event I can into this column with just a brief and basic description. You can call these venues or visit them on Facebook for more information. I’m even breaking it down by the day for you, so cut this one out and pin it to the fridge.
Thursday, April 13
The Travelers Roadhouse in Pineville is holding its first Bike Night tonight. Ride your bike down from 5 to 9 p.m. and check this great venue out. This week will feature the live music of Caden Glover. I had the wings on my last visit and am very much looking forward to having them again.
Friday, April 14
Bandagold will be performing at the Montgomery Eagles club at 8 p.m.
JC Square will be playing in Scarbro at the 2 Step Inn from 8 to 11 p.m. I haven’t made it to the 2 Step yet, so someone please email me and tell me about it.
Jay Milam is at the Mad Hatter Club in Beckley from 8 to 11 p.m.
The Untrained Professionals take the stage at Calacino’s in Beckley at 8 p.m. If there is any such thing as “home stage advantage” for a band, this is it for UP. You can expect this to be a great evening out, and you might even see me there.
BareFuzz is coming down from Columbus, Ohio, to play right here in Beckley. They will be at Foster’s Main Street Tavern, and the show starts at 9 p.m.
Ain’t Dead Yet will be in Pineville at the Traveler’s Roadhouse from 9 p.m. until midnight. The food alone at the TR is worth the trip.
Whiskey & Wine take their unique show to the Weathered Ground Brewery at 6 p.m. Prepare to laugh and be entertained with this talented duo.
The Beckley Art Center will be showcasing some various local talent at their Midnight Coffee event starting at 6 p.m.
Ginger Wixx is from Kenova and will be performing live at the Watering Hole in Shady Spring. This show starts at 9 p.m., and you should try the wings while you are there.
Saturday, April 15
Retro Reset is bringing WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn to Crossroads Mall. Billy will sign autographs and take photos starting at 3 p.m.
A Flesh and Blood Skirmish, Season 6, will be at the Dragon’s Den Gaming in Beckley. I am unfamiliar with this genre, but I’m told it’s growing in popularity and fans take it very seriously. The gore starts at 1 p.m.
The Memorial Baptist Church-Beckley is holding its 2023 Volleyball 4 Autism Tournament at 1405 S. Kanawha St. Doors open at 8 a.m., and all team members must be present together before entry. You may pre-register for $100 or pay $150 at the door. You can also just come and watch the fun for $2. The first game starts at 9 a.m.
It’s Prom Evening at The Gaines Estate in Fayetteville. This is the perfect 193-acre location to visit before the Oak Hill High School Prom. A buffet style dinner will be catered by Dobra Zupas from 3 to 6 p.m. in their beautiful pavilion. All this is just $50 per couple, and you also get full access to the house and property for photos. Themed mocktails will also be available for purchase.
Sunday, April 16
Archibald Johnson plays at the Weathered Ground Brewery at 3 p.m.
You can relax for two hours in Fayetteville doing Yin Yoga with Candace. Yin Yoga is a slow-paced style of yoga as exercise. It incorporates principles of traditional Chinese medicine, with asanas that are held for longer periods of time than in other styles. Advanced practitioners may stay in one asana for five minutes or more. This one will be at New River Yoga and starts at 6:30 p.m.
Monday, April 17
The Untrained Professionals will be live on the air with Rick and Lola. You can tune in to 103.7 WCIR at 8:30 a.m. to hear them play some music in the studio and talk about whatever might come UP.
It’s Wing Night at Chetty’s Pub in Lansing from 4 to 9 p.m. Check out their Facebook page as they start scheduling music for this Monday night party.
Tuesday, April 18
Jay Milam plays at the Beckley Moose from 7 to 11 p.m.
Calacino’s in Beckley hosts a unique Trivia Night every Tuesday at 7 p.m. It’s free to play with tons of prizes.
Park Middle School kids will be hosting a play at the Hilltop Coffee Company. Bring your 7-to-11-year-olds out from noon until 3:30 p.m. for some spring break fun.
Wednesday, April 19
The Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow is coming to the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre in Beckley. This outrageous rock-n-roll circus freak show of wonder has performed well over 3,000 shows in 16 countries. Expect a mix of stunts, laughs, and thrills. You will see fire breathing, sword swallowing, knife throwing, magic, illusions, human curiosities, human oddities, and much more. The insanity starts at 8 p.m.
Foster’s in Beckley celebrates Wing It Wednesday with cheap wings, pork tacos, and a DJ who will play anything the crowd wants to hear. There are even prizes for a Name That Tune game every 30 minutes.
It’s Working Women’s Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Pikeview Lounge & Sports Bar in Beckley. Join them for live DJ entertainment, happy hour prices, and no cover charge.
What kind of events and entertainment column would this be if I didn’t tell you all about an opportunity to celebrate a milestone for one of our most talented local bands this weekend? Alabaster Boxer has released their new album, “Currency of Dreams,” and the official release party is on Saturday, April 15, at the Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge. If you haven’t seen these guys live yet, this is your chance to do something about it. AB is nothing short of fantastic on stage, and we are lucky to have such easy access to a truly great live show. Nick Durm, the frontman for AB, tells me that we can also expect a special guest appearance from Matt Deal at this party.
I would also recommend that you try one of the award-winning beers that the WGB has to offer. For this album release party, they will be tapping a cask of Blissful Weiss to be poured from a hand pull beer engine. This is the nostalgic, old school pub way to experience this local Hefeweizen, but it will also be available on normal draught.
The purpose of this column is to highlight and support local talent and venues like all the ones you just read about. You can do your part by simply dropping in and showing your support to any one of them. Just grabbing a drink and saying hello to everyone can often mean much more than you think. If you know of any local talent or events that I need to write about here, please email me at events@register-hearald.com and let me know. Don’t forget to join me here next Thursday, and until then, stay entertained.
