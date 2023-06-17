Carnegie Hall’s 2023 Ivy Terrace Concert Series will continue Thursday, June 22, at 6:30 p.m., with The Thomas Taylor Band.
The concert takes place outside on Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace as attendees watch from the expansive lawn in front of New River Community and Technical College.
The Thomas Taylor Band formed in 2017 and is dedicated to preserving and promoting traditional country music. They focus primarily on the honky-tonk genre, but also have a vast catalog of material, including western country swing. The band released their first album “Another Round” in August of 2020.
Band members include Thomas Taylor (lead singer/rhythm and lead guitar), Don Drummer (pedal-steel guitar), Butch White (drums), Alex Donahue (bass/backup vocal) and Jerry Wood (fiddle).
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic to enjoy live music. All Ivy Terrace concerts are free, open to the public, and alcohol-free.
Greenbrier Dairy’s Cow Licks Dessert Trailer will be on location, and Carnegie Hall will offer bags of popcorn and nonalcoholic drinks. Bella Gourmet will presell charcuteries cups to be picked up at Ivy Terrace.
Concerts may be canceled due to inclement weather. Follow and Like Carnegie Hall’s Facebook page for updates.
