The female duo MA’AM is the next act up for the Ivy Terrace concert series on Thursday outside on Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace as attendees watch from the expansive lawn in front of New River Community and Technical College. in Lewisburg.
MA’AM is MA, Mary Ashton, and AM, Amy McIntire – two BA songwriters and vocalists from the New River watershed of West Virginia.
The duo rotates through an array of acoustic and electric instruments including acoustic guitar, banjo, electric guitar and pedal steel. MA’AM will perform songs from their first LP, Fire Pink, in addition to well-loved covers in the rock, country and Americana genres.
Greenbrier Dairy’s Cow Licks Dessert Trailer and Kitchen 304 will be on location. And Kitchen 304, Greenbrier County’s newest late night food option, will serve Mountain Steer burgers, Italian “brat”wiches, and Mountain Steer steak ’n’ cheese sandwiches.
Carnegie hall will offer bags of popcorn and nonalcoholic drinks. Bella Gourmet will presell charcuteries cups to be picked up at Ivy Terrace.
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic to enjoy live music. All Ivy Terrace concerts start at 6:30 p.m., are free, open to the public, alcohol free and sponsored by City National Bank.
Concerts may be canceled due to inclement weather. Carnegie Hall’s Facebook page provides updates. For more information, go to www.carnegiehallwv.org or call 304-645-7917.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.