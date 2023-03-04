As a past campaign chair (twice), a former board member, and a continued supporter of United Way of Southern West Virginia, I feel blessed to have been asked to provide this week’s column.
It is that time of year when United Way of Southern West Virginia sponsors Denim For A Difference. This is the 18th year that our community has participated in this great program that provides support through United Way for the many people in our community that need their help and the help of their agency partners. To me, Denim For A Difference means we have Spring to look forward to.
During the week of March 20-24, businesses, schools, and other organizations allow their employees to wear denim to work in support of our United Way. A $5 donation allows a person to wear jeans for one day, a $10 donation gives you three days of comfort, and for just $15 you can wear jeans to work all week long.
According to Executive Director Trena Dacal, this is a fun and easy way to support a great cause. Our United Way of Southern West Virginia supports dozens of local nonprofit partners. Every dollar raised during Denim For A Difference week truly does make a difference. With help from the community through their businesses, schools, and other organizations, United Way is able to support local food and baby pantries, help struggling families find shelter and clothing, put shoes on children’s feet, provide resources 24/7 through the 2-1-1 Hotline, and provide food delivery to our seniors.
Denim For A Difference is a favorite tradition in our community. Take a week to dress down in support of a great cause. Denim For A Difference badges being worn by participants in local businesses, schools, and organizations in support of our United Way of Southern West Virginia. Every single person involved truly makes a difference.
The United Way is sending out over 300 registration forms to local businesses, schools, and organizations and they are hoping to have a record-setting number of participants in 2023! Any business, school, or organization that has an interest is encouraged to call 304-253-2111 to get your organization registered. Badges will be provided to participating organizations for their participants to wear during the week to show their support for United Way.
I want to give a special thanks to our community partners and sponsors Southern Communications and The Register-Herald for their continued support in promoting this worthwhile event.
So now that you know how fun and easy this is, if you are a business, school, or organization that wants to allow your employees to support this event, please contact United Way. If you are an individual and would like to participate in this event, please speak to the appropriate person at your organization and encourage them to participate.
United Way is encouraging participants to post pictures and comments on social media showing their support using #UnitedWayDenimDays and tagging the United Way of Southern WV on Facebook.
Let’s all work together to make this the biggest and best Denim For A Difference yet.
Remember, it is never too late to support the United Way in any way you can. You can pledge conveniently and securely online at www.unitedwayswv.org, calling 304-253-2111, or mailing your contribution to United Way of Southern West Virginia, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.
