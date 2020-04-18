Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published May 1, 2009. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
For years, I’ve kept a daily journal. The loose-leaf notebook I now use has evolved from a teenager’s key-locked pages filled with endless chatter about cute boys to a more spiritual evaluation of my thoughts, motives and insights.
I’ve told family members about the journals and have begged them to throw the ink-laden pages away without reading them, should I die and leave them behind.
Thanks to my bunny Crackerjack, I may not have to worry about privacy issues.
I came home one day last week and found my most recent notebook open on the couch. Everything was exactly as I had left it, with one exception. The page on which I had carefully written my ever-so-meaningful thoughts that morning had been pulled from the notebook, and all the edges of the page had been nibbled away. CJ’s unmistakable tooth prints were everywhere.
Bunnies will chew paper, wood, fabric and just about anything else that doesn’t chew them first.
CJ ingests most of what he chews, so by the next day, all the great insights I’d gleaned the morning before were now reduced to a pile of new turds in his litterbox.
Just days before he had invaded my stash of sheet music. Ate the key signature right out of “God Bless America.” Yes, he did. Those of you who know music realize without a key signature, all you have left is a bunch of notes.
All I have left of the opening hours of April 21, 2009, is what I can make out from the middle of the page that looks like a white lettuce leaf with some blue lines scrawled on it.
For the most part, my journal helps me recognize selfishness, anger, self-pity or see the development of good things such as compassion, consideration or patience.
I also write down prayers and follow up with the answers to them.
The journal keeps me accountable and helps me track the spiritual successes and failures in my life. Thankfully, the Good Lord keeps His own records and doesn’t have to rely on my written account of the days and years He’s assigned to me.
Whew! What a relief!
I’d hate to show up on Judgment Day grappling with a thick sheaf of tattered papers and have to tremble, bite my lip and say sheepishly, “Sir, I’m really sorry, but the bunny ate my homework.”