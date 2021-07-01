Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published Sept. 30, 2005. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
Pride is one of those sneaky sins that ambushes us when we least expect it. We can easily spot arrogance and self-preoccupation in others, but sometimes it takes a traumatic impact to make us see pride in ourselves.
A story e-mailed to a friend made me realize that even more.
It seems a young, successful executive was whizzing down a city street showing off his new Jaguar. He was, however, conscientious enough to watch for children darting out from between parked cars. Just as he slowed down a bit, he felt a sudden impact on the side of his car.
A brick had just smashed into the shiny Jag’s side door.
An understandably angry driver jumped out of the car and grabbed the nearest kid and began to shout at him.
“What in the heck are you doing? That’s a new car, and fixing it is going to cost a lot of money,” he yelled into the child’s face.
“Please, mister, please, I’m sorry,” the youngster pleaded. “I’m sorry, but I didn’t know what else to do. I threw the brick because no one else would stop.”
With tears now streaming down his face, the boy pointed toward a spot nearby. “It’s my brother,” he said. “He rolled off the curb and fell out of his wheelchair. I can’t lift him up. Can you please help me? He’s hurt, and he’s too heavy for me.”
Moved beyond words, the driver quickly swallowed his pride and hurriedly lifted the child back into the wheelchair. He took out a linen handkerchief and dabbed at the fresh scrapes and cuts on the child’s face.
The injuries were minor, and he knew the little tike would be OK.
“Thank you, and may God bless you,” the grateful child told the stranger.
He watched pensively as a compassionate little boy turned the chair around and pushed his brother down the street and out of sight.
It was a long, slow walk back to the Jaguar. The damage was quite noticeable, but the driver never bothered to have it repaired. He kept the dent to remind him of this lesson: Don’t travel through life so fast or so preoccupied with yourself that someone has to throw a brick at you to get your attention.
God comes to us sometimes in the still, small voice of His own. At other times, He comes to us through the cries of others.
We need to make sure we’re able to hear and respond to either one.