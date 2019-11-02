Editor’s Note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published June 7, 2008. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
l l l
My friend Billie Hawks lost her battle with breast cancer. Before she left this world, she shared numerous stories of faith with me via e-mail.
When I learned of her passing, I opened several of those e-mails, but the first struck me with particular significance.
The story called “A Thousand Marbles” goes something like this.
A man was enjoying his favorite morning of the week — Saturday.
Pursuing his favorite hobby, he turned on his ham radio and scanned the dial. His ear caught the rich, resonant voice of an older man talking to a friend.
The old man loved Saturdays, too.
By the time he was 55, he had begun to contemplate the brevity of life and found a clever way to savor not only his Saturdays, but every day, more.
He figured the average age of a person to be about 75. He multiplied 75 by 52 weeks in a year to determine how many Saturdays in a lifetime — 3,900.
At age 55, the man had calculated he had roughly 1,000 more Saturdays left.
He went to several stores on a quest to buy 1,000 marbles. He put them into a plastic bag, and as each Saturday passed, he took out one marble.
As he watched the number of marbles in the bag diminish each week, the man found himself spending more time with his family, setting different priorities and living life to the fullest.
“Today,” the old man said, “I took out the last marble, so this may be my last Saturday on Earth.
“If so, I have lived more fully in the last 20 years than I have lived in all my life.”
The man listening to the radio quickly turned it off and made a new schedule for the week.
Leaning toward a bent to be a workaholic, he scaled back his hours, planned a special outing with his family, decided to start back to church the next morning and prayed for the guidance to live the rest of his days in the most meaningful ways possible.
When his wife came down for a late breakfast, she was surprised by his suggestion they spend the day together.
She was even more surprised by his next suggestion. “Honey, can we go by some toy stores today? I need to buy some marbles.”
We joke about someone “losing his marbles,” but this story makes me see that metaphor in a new way.
I wonder how many “marbles” I’ve wasted. How many Saturdays have been spent in selfish pursuits, mindless chores or just frittered away? How many weekdays and Sundays, for that matter?
I wonder how many marbles are left in my bag of life?
May the Lord give us the grace to live the rest of our days in such a way we will have no regrets when the bag is empty.