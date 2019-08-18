Q: I have a pimple-like area on the back of my neck that keeps coming back. I have short hair and every time the barber shaves my head, a few days later, I get these little pimples and then a really big one. What is going on? I am almost 30 years old. I thought I was too old to be getting pimples.
A: The areas on the back of your neck and near your hairline are common places to get dirt and oil trapped. They are not really pimples that you are seeing but rather an irritation of the hair follicles or folliculitis, and that is why you are getting a more noticeable reaction a few days after your haircut. The best way to lessen these episodes is to use an astringent type pad or cleanser on the nape of your neck or hairline 1-2 times a day, morning and night. Some people use products like Witch Hazel or Oxy-Pads. This will dry out the area. If the area is really irritated and filled with pus, you may need antibiotics.
Q: I have heartburn but I do not want to take all the stomach medicines that my doctor is prescribing because I read all the side effects and they worry me more than my heartburn. What is the big deal with untreated heartburn anyways?
A: Untreated heartburn, at its worst case, can cause esophageal cancer or Barrett’s esophagus. The lining of your esophagus is different than the lining of your stomach where acid lives, so when acid travels to your esophagus, it irritates the lining of your esophagus and changes the cells, which can lead to cancer. This is the worst-case scenario. Other mild cases of untreated heartburn are chronic cough and bad breath. I would recommend you talk with your doctor about your concerns and find alternative solutions to avoid any further medical issues.
I look forward to your questions at askayneamjad@gmail.com. Have a good start to your school year and remember to eat a good breakfast.