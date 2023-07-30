The 2023 Reader’s Choice Award for Best Insurance Agent went to an agent who has given over 51 years of service to Raleigh County.
Larry Ford is a West Virginia native who was born in Beckley and moved to Shady Spring in 1951 when he was 3 years old. After leaving the Army, Ford began a position with Mutual of Omaha in 1972 before serving on the Board of Education as president and becoming a member of the Theatre West Virginia board.
“I was working in retail when a gentleman approached and asked me where I had my disability insurance,” Ford began to tell his story. “I didn’t even know what he was talking about, but it looked like he was having a lot more fun than I was.”
Ford then found himself interviewing with the district manager of Mutual of Omaha before he was hired shortly thereafter.
“Everybody who started out in the insurance business with me, at this company, none of them are in the industry anymore,” Ford explained, noting the unusual nature of his longevity.
His success wouldn’t be possible without the mentors and role models who influenced his career.
“Back in 1976, I met a gentleman named Pete Torrico who was very much involved with volunteering in Raleigh County,” Ford recalled. “Pete was, like, the ultimate volunteer, and he still is to this day, and I thought that was pretty helpful.”
Ford continues to exemplify these principles in the countless endeavors he has undertaken in the Raleigh County community. In addition to serving as president of the Raleigh County Board of Education, Ford also serves as president of the Shady Spring High School Alumni Scholarship Fund and the Shady Spring Citizens Scholarship Fund.
“Torrico got me to join an organization called the Beckley-Raleigh County J.C., a local men’s organization dedicated to doing good things, and Pete was the ultimate volunteer,” Ford reminisced.
Ford also helps hospitals and churches keep continuity of access through a common group health insurance plan that has spanned over 40 years.
“People ask me all the time, ‘When you gonna retire?’ Why would I retire when I finally have it figured out,” Ford said.
Larry Ford’s office is located at 130 Brookshire Lane, and his phone number is 304-223-4160.
